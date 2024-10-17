Virat Kohli was recently praised by Sanjay Manjrekar for sacrificing his No. 4 spot in the Indian team in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on October 17, 2024. However, as soon as Kohli got out for a duck, Manjrekar conveniently made a u-turn on his praise.

The Rohit Sharma-led side had to change their batting order for the series opener against New Zealand. Shubman Gill, who has batted at No. 3 for India in Tests, was ruled out of the match with a stiff neck. Sarfaraz Khan replaced Gill in the first Test, which was held at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli came in at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma, who had only made two runs in India’s first innings on Thursday, October 17. Rohit chose to bat after winning the toss on Day 2 of the contest. Notably, the first day was canceled without a ball being bowled due to continuous rain in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli praised by Sanjay Manjrekar for batting at No. 3

Sanjay Manjrekar was impressed with Virat Kohli’s decision to bat at No. 3. Manjrekar praised Virat as a “true champion” for his altruistic effort. He explained that Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly opened in white-ball cricket but were cautious to move up the order in Tests.

“Hats off to Virat Kohli! Coming out to bat at no 3 bcoz the team needed it. Ganguly, Tendulkar were very keen to open in white ball cricket, but never wanted to go up the order in Tests. That’s a true champion right there for you! Virat. 👏👏👏,” Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Hats off to Virat Kohli!

Coming out to bat at no 3 bcoz the team needed it.

Ganguly, Tendulkar were very keen to open in white ball cricket, but never wanted to go up the order in Tests.

That’s a true champion right there for you! Virat. 👏👏👏#INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 17, 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli after his duck batting at no.3

However, Kohli didn’t last long at the crease, as he was out fending a shortish ball on the front foot and was out caught at leg-slip for a duck.

Sanjay Manjrekar critiqued Virat Kohli’s technique following his dismissal. Manjrekar pointed out that Kohli’s habit of playing on the front foot for every delivery contributed to his downfall. The former cricketer stated that Kohli might have handled the ball better by keeping on his back foot.

“Have said this before will say it again. Virat has compounded his problems by wanting to be on the front foot to every ball. No matter the length. Today’s dismissal ball could have been comfortably tackled off the back foot,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Have said this before will say it again. Virat has compounded his problems by wanting to be on the front foot to every ball. No matter the length. Today’s dismissal ball could have been comfortably tackled off the back foot. #INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 17, 2024

Virat was last dismissed for a duck in Test cricket in 2021 when he was trapped LBW by Ajaz Patel. Sarfaraz Khan also recorded a duck after three balls. India was bowled out for 46 runs, their lowest Test total at home and against New Zealand.

