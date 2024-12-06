Virat Kohli is not trying to tackle his weakness in Test cricket, opined former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. This came after Kohli was dismissed and caught in slips for a single-digit score in the ongoing second BGT 2024-25 Test in Adelaide between India and Australia.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli used to average over 50 in Test cricket a few years ago. He was one of the few batters in world cricket who averaged more than 50 in all three formats.

However, his Test cricket form has declined dramatically after 2020. He has scored only three hundred in 35 Tests since January 2020, one of which came in the first Test of the present Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli was removed for seven in the first innings of the Adelaide Test. He faced eight balls during his knock and hit a boundary. However, his removal was once again based on his traditional weakness outside the off stump.

Virat Kohli succumbs to his weakness outside off stump

Mitchell Starc, a left-arm fast bowler, bowled a length ball outside off stump. The ball bounced oddly, leaving the hitter unsure whether to play or leave. In the end, he got a fat outside edge to second slip, where Steve Smith took the ball cleanly.

Kohli’s wicket drew Australia back into the game, following a solid partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. The wicket was significant in the backdrop of the game for Australia because Kohli had scored a superb unbeaten century in the previous Test.

Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for not working on his weakness

After Virat Kohli got out in the first innings in Adelaide, Sanjay Manjrekar resorted to social media to vent his feelings about it. Manjrekar discussed Kohli’s drop in average and his well-known vulnerability outside off stump.

However, he aimed the star Indian hitter, stating that he is unwilling to address his flaw and instead continues to get out the same way every time.

“One important reason why Virat’s average has slipped to 48 now, is the unfortunate weakness outside off. But more crucially his adamance to not try another way to tackle it,” Manjrekar posted on X.

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 6, 2024

Virat Kohli’s average has dipped significantly since 2020 in Test cricket. Although the overall career average still stands over 48, it has gone down from earlier. The 36-year-old was expected to score big in Adelaide since it is his favorite ground as well.

