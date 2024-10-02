The biggest news of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test ranking in the bowing department came with the premier pacer of the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah, regaining the top spot, having finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the recent two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh.

He picked up 11 wickets in the two games in Chennai and Kanpur at an average of under 13 and a strike rate of nearly five overs with a best figure of 4/50 in an innings. This reshuffles the ICC rankings as the Gujarat-born replaced his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who dropped down to the second position.

Ashwin also bagged 11 scalps in the series at an average of under 20 and a strike rate of nearly 35, thanks to his best bowling figure of 6/88 in an innings. He stands behind Bumrah in the ICC ratings with one point short of 870.

For the Bangladesh team, the veteran spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went five places up to 28th, while the off-spinner, Mehidy Hasan, reached the 18th position in the table.

Yashasvi Jaiswal stands tall as the best Indian batter in ICC rankings

In the extended version of the bowling department, the sensational left-arm spinner of the Sri Lanka side, Prabath Jayasuriya, gained a new career-high as he rose one place to seventh in the Test rankings, having earned the ‘player of the series’ award with 18 scalps in four innings at an average of little over 20.

India moved further towards their third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final for the 2023-25 season, while Sri Lanka’s series win by a 2-0 margin against New Zealand also narrowed the gap a little. Another series win over Australia at home, or South Africa away will be healthier for them.

The left-handed opening batter of the Blue Brigade, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was named the ‘player of the match’ for the Kanpur win. The Mumbai batter ended the two matches as the leading run-getter with 189 runs in four innings at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of over 80 with the help of three half-centuries. He has now jumped two places up to become the new third-ranked batter in the ICC rankings.

When it comes to the number of sixes cracked by the individual in the current WTC cycle, the Rajasthan Royals opener stands at the top with 32 over boundaries, followed by the England captain in the longest format, Ben Stokes, who has nailed 22. Only Joe Root and Kane Williamson are ahead of Jaiswal in the rankings.

Virat Kohli, after a tough week in Chennai, scored 47 runs at a supreme rate in the first innings and remained unbeaten 29 runs in the second innings of the second Test. He is back inside the top ten batters, gaining six places to move to sixth ICC ranking.

Kamindu Mendis has taken the five-day format like a duck to water and now has improved his rankings further, finishing at the 11th position with a career-high thanks to his century in the second Test match against the Kiwis at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

In the case of the white-ball ICC rankings, the star of Nepal’s cricket, Dipendra Singh, has gained a new career-high on the list of all-rounders to move four spots up to the second rank. Steve Smith, the stand-in leader for Australia in the Bristol ODI, entered among the top 20 out of the ODI batters’ ranking after they won the five-match series by a 3-2 margin in England.