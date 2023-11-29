Virat Kohli Likely To Take Break From South Africa White-Ball Series, To Be Available For Two Match Test Series – Reports

World Cup leading run-scorer Virat Kohli will not be available for selection in white-ball games during India’s tour of South Africa, which starts with a T20 International on December 10 in Durban. Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his retirement. Team India’s schedule includes three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches, with him being expected to play in the Test matches.

Virat Kohli had an outstanding World Cup performance, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings, including three centuries, and was named the tournament player of the year. However, he has been continuously playing cricket for the last three months and is currently on holiday in London.

According to the reports in Indian Express, Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has informed BCCI and selectors that he needs to break from white-ball cricket and it is reported that he is likely to play in the test series against South Africa, which could be a crucial series for India in the World Test Championship Cycle.

“He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” a source said.

His last break was in September before the World Cup, when he and Rohit Sharma were rested for the first two One-Day Internationals against Australia at home. The first Test match will begin on Boxing Day in Centurion, followed by the second one in Cape Town.

During the World Cup, Virat Kohli became the fourth batter in World Cricket to score 26,000 international runs joining the likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting in the list. The Ace Indian batter has made a significant impact for the side in the ODI World Cup and would look to continue his fine form going forward.

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian Cricket is considered, Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to fitness works in World Cricket and would be keen to continue fine form for the next few years in International Cricket.