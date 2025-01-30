Virat Kohli returned to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25-fold for the first time after 2012 as he turned out for Delhi in their match against Railways. The DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) had announced that fans will be allowed in the Arun Jaitley Stadium for free to watch their favorite player in action.

Fans began queuing up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from as early as 5 AM wanting to get the best seat in the house to watch Virat Kohli in action. Huge lines formed as supporters attempted to enter the stadium beginning in the morning. Kohli’s charisma drew a crowd of 10,000 people to the stadium despite Railways batting first.

The DDCA had indicated that gates 16 and 17 would be open to fans. However, Gate 16 was never opened, resulting in a stampede-like situation at 8:20 AM IST. Railings and barricades were smashed, and several fans lost their shoes in the frenzy when word spread that Gate 17 had been unlocked for access.

The DDCA had predicted a crowd of roughly 10,000, an unusual figure for a Ranji match. Even so, Kohli’s magnetic pull proved to be far too strong. The ‘Gautam Gambhir Stand,’ with a capacity of approximately 6,000, was opened.

However, it quickly became crowded. As the throng grew dangerously large, officials had no alternative but to open the vast 14,000-capacity ‘Bishan Bedi Stand’ to accommodate the sea of supporters.

DDCA employs para-military forces after a fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli

During the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways, a fan broke through security and raced onto the pitch to meet great Indian batter Virat Kohli. The security breach at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the fan was able to meet Virat Kohli, sparked the deployment of a paramilitary squad.

Virat Kohli’s comeback to the Ranji Trophy after more than a decade has sparked widespread interest in India’s biggest domestic competition. The star batter last participated in the event in 2012. A large audience gathered at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 30 to watch him play.

Para Military is here – Fans are going crazy and out of control @RevSportzGlobal pic.twitter.com/47CjZ7Syzt — रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) January 30, 2025

Loud chants of “Kohli” rang throughout the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Virat Kohli took the field after Delhi chose to bowl. A fan broke through security, rushed onto the pitch, and touched Kohli’s feet. Kohli stayed calm, helped the fan up, and asked security not to injure him before the intruder was led away.

To prevent future disruptions, paramilitary police have been deployed to the stadium. Such events are typical, with supporters previously interrupting matches to visit their favorite players, including Rohit Sharma. RevSportz writer Rohit Juglan posted a photo of paramilitary soldiers at the venue.

Following a pitch invasion in the Delhi vs Railways game. The DDCA has now borrowed the services of CRPF personnel to handle the security. pic.twitter.com/aBaVUb3a43 — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) January 30, 2025

