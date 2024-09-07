Virat Kohli was a key wicket for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final, recalled Australia pacer Scott Boland. Boland had dismissed Kohli for cheap in India’s second innings at the Oval, which hosted the WTC final.

India was tasked with chasing 444 runs to win the WTC final, after making it into the summit clash for the second time in a row. Earlier Australia had posted 469 after being asked to bat first with Steve Smith and Travis Head scoring centuries.

In reply, India could only manage 269 runs with Ajinkya Rahane top-soring with 89 runs. Australia then declared their second innings on 270/8 setting India a huge target.

India didn’t have a very good start, losing Rohit Sharma for 43 runs. Virat Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) were fighting a lone battle against firing Aussies. However, Kohli’s innings came to an end at the hands of Scott Boland.

The right-arm seamer bowled a full and wide ball, drawing Kohli into a drive. He hit a heavy outside edge, which Steve Smith took well at second slip. It was a superb sucker ball from Boland, who had previously made Kohli nervous with his exquisite lines and lengths.

His wicket triggered a flurry of wickets, causing India to lose momentum. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was also removed a few balls later, as India’s situation deteriorated further. In the end, India was folded for 234 runs and lost the final by 209 runs, their second consecutive defeat in the WTC final.

It was nice to get Virat Kohli out early on day five: Scott Boland

In a video shared by ICC on social media, Australia pacer Scott Boland recalled the instance of him dismissing Virat Kohli on day 5 of the WTC 2023 final at the Oval. He spoke about how crucial was that wicket as he feared that if Kohli and Rahane got going, they could do the unthinkable and chase down the total.

“So I guess it was the start of Day Five. I can’t remember what they needed but we still felt like the wicket was good where if they got going, they could chase the runs. So, it was nice to get him (Virat Kohli) out pretty early on Day Five and then help set up the win,” Boland said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The WTC final in 2025 might also see India and Australia facing off, this time at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. India is ranked 1 on the WTC 2025 points table, with Australia just behind them at no.2.

Also Read: Babar Azam Snubbed As Champions One-day Cup Captains And Provisional Squads Announced