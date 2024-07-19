Virat Kohli has reportedly conveyed to the BCCI that he has no issues working with the new India head coach Gautam Gambhir, ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka. This will be Gambhir’s first assignment as India’s head coach.

India will play Sri Lanka in 3 ODIs on August 2, 4, and 7 in RPS Colombo, which are preceded by 3 T20Is between the two teams. The T20I series will be played in Pallekele Stadium on July 27, 28 and 30.

After Rahul Dravid’s departure as India’s head coach was confirmed, Gambhir emerged as the clear and preferred replacement, especially given his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the last 2-3 years.

Virat Kohli has also confirmed his participation in India’s ODI series against Sri Lanka, making it the first time he has worked alongside Gambhir in the same team.

Both Gambhir and Kohli are notorious for wearing their hearts on their sleeves while playing cricket. The two have had some heated fights on the field, whether as captains of opposing teams in the IPL or, more recently, as mentors and senior players for their clubs.

However, after Gambhir joined the Kolkata Knight Riders as a consultant, things appeared fine between him and Kohli when they reunited during an IPL 2024 match.

Virat Kohli promises to move on from previous feuds with Gautam Gambhir

When the BCCI confirmed Gambhir’s appointment as India’s head coach following a unanimous decision by the Cricket Advisory Committee, the former India opener’s feud with Kohli was one of the main concerns highlighted by supporters. According to reports, there were murmurs even within the BCCI.

The Hindustan Times claimed earlier that Kohli was not consulted before Gambhir’s selection. Gambhir took a positive stride forward. He made it plain that he wanted his key players – captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah – to play in his maiden series as coach in Sri Lanka, even though all three preferred a lengthy rest.

Both Kohli and Rohit took Gambhir’s move positively and made themselves available for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“Kohli is comfortable working with Gambhir and has communicated this clearly to the relevant BCCI officials. Despite their history, marked by a bitter confrontation captured by cameras during IPL games in the past, Kohli is believed to have stated that previous issues will not affect their professional relationship in the dressing room.”

“Following the World Cup final in Barbados, discussions were reportedly held on the matter. Kohli, who, like Gambhir, is from Delhi, assured the concerned parties that he recognizes both are working towards the country’s interests and is ready to move on from earlier disagreements,” Cricbuzz report stated.

Notably, during the IPL 2024, both Gambhir and Kohli made genuine attempts to bury the hatchet. They were seen having fun throughout the KKR vs RCB matches.

Also Read: Revealed: Why Gautam Gambhir Pushed Away Hardik Pandya For Suryakumar Yadav