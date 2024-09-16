The young Indian wicket-keeper batter, Dhruv Jurel, has been preparing for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On the back of his excellent performances in their last home red-ball series against England, he has been included in the squad.

However, that was the period when the star wicket-keeper of the team, Rishabh Pant, was out of action for nearly a year, and KL Rahul was also ruled out after the first game in Hyderabad. Now, with the return of both veterans, there is no guarantee of whether Dhruv Jurel will be selected for the two games.

In the three games, the wicket-keeper batter has smashed 190 runs in three games at an average of 63.33 with a strike rate of 53.67, celebrating one fifty and a best score of 90, which helped the team win the Ranchi Test match.

“V irat Kohli bhaiya has the Aur a”- Dhruv Jurel

In a recent interview with Jio Cinema, ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Dhruv Jurel noted that Virat Kohl is someone, to whom he always looks up. The presence of the latter in the dressing room is a different feeling altogether.

“Virat Kohli bhaiya has the Aura. Whenever he is around, you feel his aura. You always feel special around him. He’s a Legend of the game. There must be something Legends do differently that makes them special.” Dhruv Jurel expressed this during the interaction.

The Agra-born has made a good start in his red-ball career, and if not Bangladesh, then he is expected to be part of one of the three games against New Zealand, besides being involved in the squad for India’s five-match Test series against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Virat Kohli won the ‘Player of the Match’ award during the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America before announcing his retirement from the shortest format of the game. Even during the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in July, the Delhi-born didn’t look in good touch, having collected only 58 runs in three games at an average of 19.33.

With the Bangladesh team coming with so many quality spinners, including the likes of off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, the 35-year-old will find himself a challenge facing those spinners.

Apart from the five games at home, the focus and attention for Virat Kohli has also been on the upcoming Australia series, where he will look to make a hat-trick of series victory in the red-ball format.

However, there is no guarantee that Dhruv Jurel will get a place in the red-ball side for the Bangladesh series. Along with him, the place of Sarfaraz Khan is under question with the return of KL Rahul, who is expected to bat at number five for the Chennai game.