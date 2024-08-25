India cricketer Virat Kohli paid rich tribute to Shikhar Dhawan, as the former opener announced his retirement from international cricket on August 24. Dhawan, 39, also announced his retirement from domestic cricket as well.

Shikhar Dhawan broke into the Indian team in 2010, but his first five ODIs didn’t showcase his true talent. He showed that on his Test debut in 2013 when he hammered an 85-ball century against Australia. He broke the record for fastest Test ton on debut, a record he has held since.

He then shined in the 2013 Champions Trophy and became Mr. ICC, scoring heavily in ICC events including the ICC World Cup 2015, the T20 World Cup 2014, 2016, and the ICC World Cup 2019. He played 167 ODIs for India, scoring 6793 runs at a 44.11 average and 91.35 strike rate, with seven hundreds and five fifties.

He also played 68 T20Is, scoring 1759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, including 11 fifties. In 34 Test matches, Dhawan scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.61, including seven hundreds and five fifties.

Thank you for the memories: Virat Kohli’s heartfelt message for Shikhar Dhawan

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were the backbone of Indian cricket throughout the mid-2010s, across all formats. The partnership has played 221 international cricket matches together, scoring a total of 20,780 runs. Dhawan and Kohli were both noted for dominating the field and attacking the opponents.

In the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, Dhawan and Kohli forged a dominant opening pair that helped India win the tournament. Dhawan’s aggressive batting style complemented Kohli’s more methodical approach, resulting in a formidable force against opposition teams.

Dhawan has frequently mentioned Kohli’s support at difficult times in his career. In an interview, Dhawan stated that Kohli was one of the first people he turned to when he was suffering with his form and that Kohli’s counsel and encouragement helped him restore confidence.

Senior India batter Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for his long-time teammate and friend Shikhar Dhawan.

Kohli expressed in a heartfelt message that he will miss Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘trademark’ smile on the field. Kohli and Dhawan have played together since they were juvenile cricketers, and the latter’s retirement from Indian cricket signifies the end of an era.

“Shikhar, from your fearless debut to becoming one of India’s most dependable openers, you’ve given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar,” Virat Kohli wrote on X.

