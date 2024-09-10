KL Rahul named his list of top 5 batters in world cricket today and picked India legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his choices. KL Rahul appeared on the Kiraat session on Instagram and named his choices in a rapid-fire question round.

Raj Varma started the Kiraat session on Instagram, putting Rahul’s quick thinking to the test by asking him to rank players in a “blind” format, beginning with the batters’ edition.

The gimmick in the game was that Rahul had no idea which cricketer would be called next, pushing him to make strategic decisions. The first name presented at him was the powerful Australian opener Travis Head, and Rahul chose to play it safe by rating him fifth, knowing that some heavyweights would be asked to rank.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ranked second and first in his top 5 batters’ list by KL Rahul

When Rohit Sharma’s name was given next, Rahul placed the Indian captain second, presumably expecting greater names to follow.

Sure enough, Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam and India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav quickly made the list, with Rahul meticulously placing them fourth and third, respectively.

By the time Virat Kohli’s name was announced, the right-handed hitter firmly identified the Indian batting icon as his top option and said: “I know, I know. He is the number one.”

Here is the video:

KL Rahul returns to the India Test team after a long break

Meanwhile, KL Rahul made his return to the Indian Test team as he was named in the BCCI announced squad for the first of the two Tests against Bangladesh. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19.

KL Rahul is expected to be picked over Sarfaraz Khan in the Indian Xi. While Rahul’s average of less than 35 after 50 Tests does not paint a rosy image, his amazing ability to score at major international grounds such as Sydney, Lord’s, the Oval, and Centurion, combined with his diversity of strokes when on song, maintains him slightly ahead of the Mumbaikar.

KL Rahul had missed the four Tests of the England series after injuring himself and hence was replaced by Sarfaraz Khan. Before that, Rahul had an excellent Test series in South Africa where he scored an amazing century in Centurion Test.

