Sitanshu Kotak, Team India’s new batting coach, has stated that he is willing to share feedback with veteran players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Sitanshu Kotak added that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must be in the correct mindset to receive instruction and that he can learn a lot from them as well.

Sitanshu was appointed as batting coach following a dismal previous run, particularly in the home series against New Zealand in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian squad failed to reach the World Test Championship (WTC 2025) final. Kohli and Rohit had some of their worst seasons yet.

Virat Kohli struggled with an average of 22.47 in 19 Test innings during the 2024/25 season. Rohit Sharma had an even tougher time, finishing the season with a disappointing average of 10.93 in 15 innings.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Are Very Senior Players—Sitanshu Kotak

Sitanshu Kotak spoke during a news conference ahead of India’s third T20I against England about his working relationship with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kotak stated that his role would be to grasp their game plans and provide meaningful feedback whenever possible.

“See, Rohit and Virat are very senior players. But even the players we have now, it is a lot more about sharing, a lot to try and understand how they are planning their games, where they think, and then if we can add something, that’s how I think; if I can add value to 2 percent, 5 percent, that’s a great thing.

The amount of cricket they have played, where they have performed, it won’t be unfair to say there might be a lot of things for me to learn from them. That’s the way this game goes. You have to be open, and you have to be ready to learn,” Kotak stated as per PTI.

Kotak’s first duty is the upcoming Twenty20 International series against England. He played 130 first-class matches and scored 8,061 runs at an average of 41.76, including 15 centuries and 55 fifties.

He also played 89 List-A games, scoring 3,083 runs at an average of 42.23, including three hundreds and 26 half-centuries.

Sitanshu Kotal reveals things he’d share with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 52-year-old claimed that he is willing to share his thoughts with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but only when the time is perfect. He went on to say that before he gives any guidance, both players should be in the appropriate frame of mind and open to receiving comments.

“If they are in a mindset, during that point in time, if they are ready to take any inputs, yes. I would have certain things in my mind, and I will share, but it has to be the right time, and they should feel, Yes, they are ready for that,” he said.

Rohit and Kohli will be next seen in action for the Indian team in the ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read: Pakistan Worried Of ‘Behind Schedule’ Renovation Before Champions Trophy 2025? Veteran Gives Vital Update