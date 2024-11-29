Virat Kohli should captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, demanded his former teammate AB de Villiers on his YouTube Channel.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru yet to name their captain for the forthcoming season, there is conjecture that Virat Kohli, their famous leader from 2013 to 2021, could take over again, given they have not chosen a player of leadership potential.

Fans, who are already homesick for the Virat Kohli era, are expecting his return as RCB captain and his assistance in helping the team win the coveted IPL trophy in Bengaluru. His time as RCB captain has featured spectacular performances and heartbreakingly close calls, including a memorable journey to the final in 2016.

Kohli has led RCB to four playoff appearances and has once again emerged as the leading candidate for RCB captaincy. RCB’s IPL 2025 roster has a mix of new and experienced players, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya, but they lack captaincy experience.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has captained SRH but on an interim basis, while Krunal Pandya, who captains Baroda in domestic cricket, has captained LSG in IPL 2023 when KL Rahul got injured and took them to playoffs.

Virat Kohli will captain RCB in IPL 2025: AB de Villiers satisfied with the new squad

Virat Kohli’s tremendous expertise and profound attachment to the franchise make him the logical option to wear the captain’s cap once more. And now RCB veteran AB de Villiers has dropped a bombshell, confirming Virat Kohli’s comeback as Bengaluru captain in the IPL 2025.

AB de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel on Virat Kohli: “I don’t think it has been confirmed yet, but he will be the captain, I think, looking at the squad.”

De Villiers also expressed satisfaction with the RCB squad for the IPL 2025 after the mega auction. De Villiers has highlighted the inclusion of players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood as crucial assets.

However, he admitted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru had missed out on a few objectives but underlined the importance of signing Lungi Ngidi, praising his effective slower ball and ability to be a formidable player when in form and fit.

“We got Bhuvneshwar Kumar; happy with Josh Hazlewood. We did miss out on a couple here and there. Rabada was close, but at least we got Lungi Ngidi. He’s got a wonderful slower ball; if he is in form and fit, he is a force to be reckoned with,” he stated.

AB de Villiers points out some players that RCB missed in IPL 2025 auction

The former RCB batter acknowledged losing Ravichandran Ashwin to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but voiced confidence in the well-rounded squad’s ability to dominate at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the upcoming IPL season.

“We missed out on Ravichandran Ashwin. CSK got him, but I am very happy to see him in the yellow jersey again. But all in all, I’m fairly happy. It’s a well-balanced squad; we are missing a match-winning spinner, but hopefully, we are able to balance the squad in such a manner that we make Chinnaswamy a fortress. This squad should work at Chinnaswamy,” AB de Villiers added.

