Virat Kohli and Tim Southee were seen having some hilarious roughhousing with each other on day two of the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune.

Virat Kohli is not only known for his incredible achievements but also for his enthusiastic and vivacious demeanor on the field. Kohli is recognized for his contagious enthusiasm, which provides an undeniable spark to each game, and his mischievous antics fascinate both his teammates and fans.

The former Indian captain’s energetic approach to the game extends beyond his abilities, and he has a wonderful rapport with opposition players such as New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

One such notable incident occurred during the ongoing second Test match between India and New Zealand at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

Virat Kohli and Tim Southee engage in hilarious confrontation

As play on Day 2 concluded in Pune, Virat Kohli was on his way to the dressing room, while the New Zealand cricket team, captained by seasoned pacer Tim Southee, was onto the field. Kohli and Southee exchanged friendly chat, each giving the other a gentle shove as they passed. This lighthearted moment brilliantly highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship.

This lighthearted meeting rapidly became a fan favorite. Kohli was at his joyful best in the brief video clip, where he can be seen participating in some friendly ribbing with Southee, who smiles along with the fun. Southee and Kohli came to a standstill on their route.

Even the former Indian captain looked to punch the New Zealand fast bowler, then push him away in a joking manner before fleeing with a huge smile on his face. This charming scene reminds fans of the strong bonds that players share, even in the middle of intense rivalries on the pitch.

Here is the video:

Virat Kohli was seen having fun with Tim Southee 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/fHRun9Lt91 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 25, 2024

New Zealand on the verge of creating history

The present Test series took an even more dramatic turn in Pune when New Zealand bowlers tightened their grip on the second Test. India was bowled out for a measly 156 in the first inning, as Mitchell Santner delivered a spinning masterclass, taking 7/53.

India then bowled out New Zealand for 255 with Washington Sundar adding 4 more wickets to complete a maiden 10-fer in Tests. Set 359 runs to win the Test, Santner struck again, despite India getting a good start with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 77 in 65 balls.

But Santner picked five more wickets in the second innings as India reels 169/7 at tea, still needing 189 runs to win the Test. If New Zealand wins this Test match, they will register their maiden Test series win in India.

Also, India will lose a perfect record of not losing a Test series at home since 2012.

