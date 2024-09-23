Virat Kohli has been struggling for form on his return to Test cricket. In the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, Kohli only managed 6 and 17 runs in the two innings. This was the first time Kohli was playing Test cricket since January this year.

Kohli’s last knock in red-ball format came in South Africa during the two-Test series in Rainbow Nation. He missed the five-Test series against England due to the birth of his second child, a son. Since then, he has only played white-ball cricket including the IPL 2024, the T20 World Cup 2024, and the Sri Lanka ODI series.

The BCCI decided to give Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli a rest from the Duleep Trophy, despite many experts feeling that both the senior players should’ve played at least one match each to get back in red-ball form. And the lack of red-ball cricket was evident as apart from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also failed to perform in both innings for India.

“Virat Kohli will return to form against Australia”- Basit Ali

Virat Kohli appeared out of touch during the first Test match in Chennai, where he scored 6 and 17 in both innings. In the first innings, he went after Hasan Mahmud’s wide pitch, nicking it through to Litton Das.

He appeared to be in better form in the second innings, batting strongly until he was removed. On Day 2 of the match, Kohli attempted to flick an off-spinning ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz but failed and was hit in the pad in front of the stumps. Bangladesh successfully appealed, and the umpire raised his finger.

His form is crucial for India in the upcoming five-Test series against Australia later this year. India has a rare opportunity to clinch a hat-trick of series victories in Australia, while the hosts will be eager to exact retribution for previous defeats.

It will not be easy for India, but they have the team to pull off the incredible achievement. However, several former Indian cricketers have supported India to perform the inconceivable.

Basit Ali, a former Pakistan cricketer, has joined the chorus, claiming that India will not let Australia win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year. Ali praised India’s recent performance, both at home and away, and predicted that India would defeat Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“People say India win at home but they have won two series in Australia as well,” Ali said on his YouTube channel. “India won’t allow Australia to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year as well,” Ali said on Najeeb ul Hasnain’s YouTube channel.

Ali discussed Virat Kohli’s recent performance and believes he will be back to his classic form in Australia. He stated that big players frequently lose attention against inferior teams yet perform well in difficult conditions. Ali stated that Kohli will enjoy Australia’s fast wickets.

“Virat will return to form against Australia. He will like the pacy wickets in Australia. Big players often lose concentration against weak teams but they do well against tougher oppositions,” Ali added.

Virat Kohli will be eager to get back in form and has 4 Tests to do so, one against Bangladesh and 3 against New Zealand at home, before the Australia tour arrives.

