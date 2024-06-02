Virat Kohli’s presence and aura on the field cannot be matched by any other player, claimed Riyan Parag in an interview. The Assam batter said this while recalling the first time he saw Kohli in Bengaluru in IPL 2019.

Riyan Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 and delivered encouraging performances. The right-handed batter scored 160 runs in his debut season, averaging 32 and striking out 126.98 per cent of the time. However, his form dipped the next season, when he scored only 86 runs in 12 matches at an average of 12.28.

Parag struggled to make an impact in the IPL till last season and was heavily criticized by fans. However, his fortunes altered after a stellar performance in domestic cricket over the previous year. The 22-year-old performed to his full ability for the Royals during the just-finished IPL 2024 season.

The Assam batter smashed 573 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21. He hit four half-centuries with the best score of 84*. He was the third leading run-scorer, behind Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024.

“Felt the difference in the aura that Virat Kohli brings on the field” – Riyan Parag

In a video published by The Bharat Army on X (previously known as Twitter), Riyan Parag showed respect for Virat Kohli and underlined the aura the former Indian captain exudes on the field.

He was asked about his first Virat Kohli moment and Parag said: “I’d always seen him that 183, but then you’re seeing him once he walked onto the ground in Chinnaswamy Stadium. We’re playing a five-over game. I bowled one over there; I don’t know how. So him walking out in Chinnaswamy, everyone else walking out, I suddenly felt that difference that aura he brings with him in the field. I think that’s where I knew him.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli ended the IPL 2024 as the Orange Cap winner with 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. He smashed one century and five fifties in the recent season.

He is currently in the USA with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli boasts of the most runs in T20 World Cup tournaments. He has 1,141 runs in 25 innings at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30. The ace batter has amassed 14 half-centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 89 runs.

