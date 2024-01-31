Virat Kohli’s Brother Dismisses Rumours About Mother’s Health As He Urges Fans Not To Spread Fake News

India batting superstar Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, has rubbished reports about their mother Saroj Kohli’s health. The former India skipper is currently out of action owing to personal reasons.

He was named in the India squad for the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England. The right-handed batsman also reached Hyderabad, the venue of the first Test before deciding to opt out of the games due to personal reasons. While confirming the news, the BCCI urged the fans and media not to speculate the reason and respect Virat Kohli’s privacy.

However, a recent report stated that the India batsman pulled out of the Tests due to his mother’s illness. However, Vikas has dismissed the rumours, calling it fake and confirmed that his mother is fit and fine. He also urged the media and fans not to spread any rumour. Taking to his Instagram story, Vikas wrote:

“I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom’s health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern.”

Virat Kohli's brother post on fake news circulating around their mother's health. pic.twitter.com/IFLAsvNRa1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 31, 2024

Virat Kohli like to return ahead of third Test:

Virat Kohli is likely to join the Indian team ahead of the third Test. The star batsman last played during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this month. Even in that series, he skipped the first Test due to personal reasons. The series also marked his return to T20Is for India after more than a year.

Before the series against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli had impressed with the bat in the two-match series against South Africa. He finished the series as India’s highest run-scorer. India will be hoping that their batting mainstay returns to action soon and helps them turn things around.

India are currently trailing the five-match series against England after losing the series-opener in Hyderabad. Even though the hosts managed to take a huge lead of 190 runs after the first innings, they ended up losing the game by 28 runs.