Viratball! Sunil Gavaskar Names Team India’s Potent Weapon To Battle England’s Bazball

Former Indian skipper and active commentator Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the forthcoming India vs England Test series. Sunil Gavaskar said that if England has Bazball, India has Viratball. India vs England Test series will commence on January 25.

England’s tour of India in 2024 will witness five Test matches. Ben Stokes will lead England while Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side. England has a very poor record in the Test series in India. However, this time, the Englishmen will hit hard with the Bazball.

Notably, England has found success under the Bazball approach. They also dominated Australia in Ashes 2023 last year at home despite the series ending in a 2-2 draw. Bazball approach focusses on a hard-hitting style of batting rather than the usual slow approach in Tests.

If They Have Bazball, We Have Viratball: Sunil Gavaskar

While speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said that Bazball can work in India and England will try to do it. However, he also added that Team India has Viratball to fight baseball.

“Bazball can work, it’s because, over the last few years, the boundaries have become shorter. The bats are also well-built that even mishits go for sixes. So, yes, why not, Bazball can work and they will try to do it.” “They will try to hit over the ground when spinners come out to ball. They might get out but it builds a mentality because the spinners that we have, they also play a lot of T20s. If they have Bazball, we have Viratball”, Sunil Gavaskar said.

Virat Kohli Holds Superb Record Against England In Tests

Virat Kohli has a superb record against England in Tests. The right-handed batter has shattered 1991 runs in 50 innings against England averaging 42.36. Kohli has also shattered 5 tons and 9 fifties. He has also shattered a double ton against England.

Kohli also held a stunning form in Tests last year. In 8 matches, he mustered 671 runs at an average of 55.91 with 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries. He also held a decent form against South Africa in the previous Test series, smacking 1 fifty and a 46-run knock across 4 innings.

Bazball Will Face Test Against Indian Spinners: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also said that Bazball will face a Test against Indian spinners.

“The first Test will be very important. We’ve to see to the pitch in Hyderabad, it offers a lot of pace and bounce, which is good for the batters. It’ll be a good test for Bazball against our spinners,” the reputed commentator further added.

Meanwhile, the India vs England Test series will commence with the opening encounter in Hyderabad on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The series will witness 5 Tests till March 7, when the 5th and final Test will begin at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 (WTC 2023-25) rankings, Team India grabs the 2nd spot with a win percentage of 54.16. England stands in the 5th place with a win percentage of 15.0. Australia is the table topper with a win percentage of 61.11.