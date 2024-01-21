sportzwiki logo
‘Fantastic Match-Winner’! AB de Villiers Showers Praises On Rinku Singh

Sw Staff

Jan 21, 2024 at 12:54 PM

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villers showered praises on Team India’s new recruit Rinku Singh. AB de Villiers called him a fantastic player and match-winner. Rinku Singh, who made his national debut for India last year, smacked a match-winning knock in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I.

In India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India reached a tricky situation after losing 4 wickets quickly. Rinku Singh arrived in the 5th over when Team India was railing at 22-4.

The left-handed batsman shattered an unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 39 balls. He also shattered 6 sixes and 2 boundaries during his knock. For the 5th wicket, Rinku Singh set an unbeaten partnership of 190 runs with Rohit Sharma. The latter shattered an impeccable century in the match.

Also Read: Yes, We Are Hoping For The Best: Delhi Capitals On Rishabh Pant’s Availability For IPL 2024

Rinku Singh Is A Fantastic Player: AB de Villiers

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers heaped praises on Rinku Singh by calling him a fantastic player and a match-winner.

“Rinku is a fantastic player, a match-winner, and it is good to see him become consistent as well. You need to be a consistent player who is always trying to win games for your team”, for former wicketkeeper batter said.

Rinku Singh also slammed an unbeaten 16 runs in the 2nd T20I and an unbeaten 9 runs in the 1st game. Hence, the left-handed batter was unbeaten throughout the three games of the India vs Afghanistan series. He mustered 94 runs in 3 games at a stunning strike rate of 164+.

Also Read: Watch: Jason Behrendorff Takes Stunning Diving Catch In Follow Through To Dismiss D’Arcy Short

Double Super Over Was Fantastic: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers also spoke about Rohit Sharma’s retired hurt controversy during the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I match. The Indian skipper retired himself in the 1st super over. Later, he also batted in the 2nd super over.

A batsman cannot bat again if he gets out in the first super over according to ICC rules. However, AB de Villiers clarified that Sharma was retired hurt and not retired out in the 1st super over.

“Double Super Over unbelievable (smiles). You can’t bat again if you are declared out in the first super over. I think maybe they will claim that he was retired hurt due to an injury and maybe it was a scoring mistake to show him out,” AB de Villiers said.

Also Read: Australia Stars Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc Set To Play T20Is Against West Indies And New Zealand

India Grabbed Clean Sweep Against Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Team India won the nail-biting match in the super over. The thrilling encounter witnessed India posting a gigantic total of 212-4 in 1st innings. Later, with half-centuries by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan managed to tie the score in the 2nd innings.

In the 1st super over, the match tied with both teams scoring 15. In the 2nd super over, India set a target of 12 runs. However, spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed both Afghan batters to propel India to victory. Rohit Sharma won the player of the match award for his century.

Meanwhile, Team India clinched a clean sweep against Afghanistan in the three-match series. Earlier, the hosts won the opening two clashes by 6 wickets each. Shivam Dube won the Player of the Series award for his unbeaten fifties in the first two games.

Tagged:

AB de villers

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG

India National Cricket Team

India vs Afghanistan

Rinku Singh

Rohit Sharma

