Shakib Al Hasan Eyes Short Break From BPL 2024 Due To Eyesight Problem

Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss a few games in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024 (BPL 2024) due to an eyesight issue. Shakib Al Hasan will travel to Singapore on January 21, Sunday for the checkup for the same.

Shakib Al Hasan is part of the Rangpur Riders team in BPL 2024. However, he will miss the Dhaka leg of the tournament due to his checkup. The Dhaka leg will conclude on January 23. Later, the BPL 2024 matches will shift to Sylhet.

The Bangladesh skipper played one match for Rangapur Riders on Saturday, January 20. Rangpur Riders lost the match by 5 wickets. Riders are set to face Sylhet Strikers on January 23 at Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. However, Shakib Al Hasan will miss that match.

Shakib Al Hasan To Return After Dhaka Leg: Rangpur Riders CEO

Rangpur Riders Chief Executive Officer Ishtiaque Sadeque told Cricbuzz that Shakib Al Hasan will be back till the Sylhet leg.

“He (Shakib) is leaving for Sylhet today and we are expecting him to be available during the Sylhet phase if he recovers from his eye problem. Let’s hope for the best but if that is not the case we have to play with our available resources,” he said.

Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan said that Shakib has been struggling with eyesight problems for some time.

“He (Shakib) has been struggling with eyesight problems for some time now. I think he has been in touch with the doctors regularly. The doctors only could say in what stage the problem is now,” said Nurul.

Notably, Shakib Al Hasan had earlier told reporters that he also faced eyesight issues during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. He also added that some doctors told him that it can be a stress issue. However, he felt the problem post the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 too.

Shakib Al Hasan Picked 2 Wickets In Opening Game of BPL 2024

In the opening game of BPL 2024 against Fortune Barishal, Shakib failed to rock with the bat. Batting at one-down, the left-handed batsman slammed 2 runs off 3 balls. However, the left-arm spinner arrived with a brilliant show while bowling. In his 4-over spell, Hasan conceded 16 runs and grabbed 2 wickets for the team.

However, the Rangpur Riders lost the match by 5 wickets. In the 1st innings, they collapsed at 134-9 in 20 overs. Later, Fortune Barishal chased down the target in 19.1 overs with key knocks by Tamim Iqbal (35) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26).

Rangpur Riders takes the 5th spot in the points table with 1 loss in 1 game. BPL 2024 commenced on Friday, January 19. A total of 6 teams are part of the tournament. Comilla Victorians, Sylhet Strikers, Chattogram Challengers, Rangpur Riders, Fortune Barishal, and Khulna Tigers are the six teams part of BPL 2024.