Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, And Diana Edulji Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the names of the new inductees into the Cricket Hall of Fame. The fresh names released by the ICC are famed including destructive Indian opener Virender Sehwag, former Indian Women Test captain Diana Edulji, and renowned Sri Lankan cricketer, Aravinda de Silva.

The ICC Hall of Fame roster will now include 112 cricket players. Eight cricketers from India, currently hold the coveted title as a result of their exceptional achievements in the game. Sunil Gavaskar, Virendra Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Vinoo Mankad, Bishan Singh Bedi, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, and Sachin Tendulkar are a few among them.

At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, during the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the three icons will be honoured.

“We are thrilled to announce Aravinda, Diana, and Virender as the latest group of legends to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame,” ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said.

“Their lasting contributions to cricket mean they are richly deserving of their status in the ICC Hall of Fame and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2023 in Mumbai later this week,” Allardice added.

During his 19-year international career, de Silva was a key player in Sri Lanka’s historic run to triumph in the 1996 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and has played many crucial knocks for the team over the years. During his International days, the reliable right-hander amassed 20 Test hundreds, which is the third-highest total among Sri Lankan men’s players.

Virender Sehwag’s explosive beginning from the modern age still stands as a record that is difficult to top. He has scored two Triple Hundreds, making him the first Indian to achieve a Triple Century and the Indian opener was crucial to India’s victory in their second ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sehwag’s remarkable career in international cricket extended 14 years and over 17,000 runs and has been a key player to the Indian team in all three formats of the games

Diana Edulji is a welcome addition to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame since she had a significant impact on the field during her playing career as captain of India as she did as an administrator after her retirement.

Over three distinct decades, Edulji participated in 54 Indian matches and established herself as a slow-moving, orthodox left-arm spinner who bagged over 100 wickets for her nation.