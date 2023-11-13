ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father – Arjuna Ranatunga’s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father – Arjuna Ranatunga’s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father &#8211; Arjuna Ranatunga&#8217;s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary

Former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has criticized Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for harming Sri Lankan cricket after their appalling performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

With a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday, Sri Lanka’s miserable 2023 World Cup campaign came to an end. The past champions had to include individuals who weren’t originally on the team because of a number of injuries to some of their most important players and the team have failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

As per the Dailymirror, Arjun Ranatunga made the startling accusation that Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, is severely harming the Sri Lankan Cricket Board and that there is a close relationship between Jay Shah and Sri Lankan cricket.

“Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah, they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC,” Arjuna Ranatunga added.

Arjuna Ranatunga
Arjuna Ranatunga Credits: Twitter

“Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket, He is only powerful because of his father, who is India’s home Minister,” Arjun Ranatunga said.

Over the past week, a lot has happened in Sri Lankan cricket, both on and off the field. Sri Lanka placed ninth in the points standings and could not qualify for the showpiece event in Pakistan.

Arjuna Ranatunga chaired an interim committee the day after Roshan Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka’s minister of sports, sacked the SLC board. But the nation’s courts imposed a 14-day stay order on the board’s dissolution a day later, so the board was back in action.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

A few days later, because of substantial government interference in the board’s operations, the ICC suspended the cricket board with immediate effect. Sri Lanka looked good in the World Cup qualifiers, but they did not perform well in the 2023 World Cup. They have only won against the Netherlands and England and have suffered seven losses in the game.

The Sri Lankan team’s performance came under the scanner following their humiliating defeat against India in the Asia Cup final and ODI World Cup campaign and they will look to turn things around in the forthcoming series to rebuild their team going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Arjuna Ranatunga

Jay Shah

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father &#8211; Arjuna Ranatunga&#8217;s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary
ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father – Arjuna Ranatunga’s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary

Nov 13, 2023, 2:20 PM

Hardik Pandya Should Be Utilised Better In The 2nd ODI, Says Aakash Chopra
Hardik Pandya Should Be Utilised Better In The 2nd ODI, Says Aakash Chopra

Jul 20, 2021, 1:41 PM

Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne Term Muttiah Muralitharan As &#8220;Unprofessional&#8221; For Comments On Contract Dispute
Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne Term Muttiah Muralitharan As “Unprofessional” For Comments On Contract Dispute

Jul 19, 2021, 4:11 PM

Destructive Indian Batting In The 1st ODI Meant Arjuna Ranatunga&#8217;s 2nd String Comment Taken To Heart: Aakash Chopra
Destructive Indian Batting In The 1st ODI Meant Arjuna Ranatunga’s 2nd String Comment Taken To Heart: Aakash Chopra

Jul 19, 2021, 2:58 PM

Sanjay Manjrekar Will Be Surprised If Sri Lanka Wins Even One Game Against India
Sanjay Manjrekar Will Be Surprised If Sri Lanka Wins Even One Game Against India

Jul 17, 2021, 5:38 PM

Shikhar Dhawan Needs To Be A Bit More Patient To Get His Consistency Back, Says WV Raman
Shikhar Dhawan Needs To Be A Bit More Patient To Get His Consistency Back, Says WV Raman

Jul 17, 2021, 4:36 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic