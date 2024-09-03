The former opening batter of the Indian team, Virender Sehwag, has dropped a bombshell statement about his future coaching role. Even though he doesn’t have much interest in being the new head coach of the Indian team, he is looking forward to getting a gig from an Indian Premier League (IPL) side in the future.

Virender Sehwag, one of the fiercest batters of world cricket, is known for his aggressive version in the past when he used to destroy the opponent’s bowling line-up with ease across formats. The Delhi-batter was consistent in providing India with quick starts in most of the games.

Sehwag retired from international cricket in 2015, having recorded the eighth most runs for the national side in international cricket, with the help of 16892 runs in 431 innings at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of over 90, celebrating 70 half-centuries and 38 centuries.

Virender Sehwag targets to take this role in upcoming IPL 2025

The former Indian opener, who played for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2014 and 2015, joined their coaching role as the mentor of the side in 2016, before taking up the role of the director of cricket, and then getting back to the coaching role for PBKS till IPL 2018.

Virender Sehwag started his commentary job after that period when in 2017, he applied for the post of India’s head coach but missed out as the Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India picked Ravi Shastri. He has yet to apply for any top post since then.

But could he think of helping the Indian team in the future? In an interaction with Amar Ujala, the 43-year-old expressed that the Indian Premier League could be an option for him to coach a side, but not the national team at the moment, as he cited the busy schedule of the national side, which would keep him away from his young family for a long time.

“I think, not for the Indian team, but if an opportunity comes for someone for the IPL team, I can see it. Because if I become the coach of the Indian team, then I will return to the same routine which I have done in the last 15 years.” Virender Sehwag remarked in the video.

The veteran batter also touched on how he would be more willing to teach his young kids, both of whom also play the game.

“You played for the Indian team for 15 years, staying out of home for eight months a year. Right now my kids are 14 and 16 and they need me. Both play cricket. One is an off-spinner and one is an opening batsman. I have to teach them, (I) have to spend time with them.” The former shaded light.

The opening batter also pointed out that the biggest challenge to be the head coach of the Indian team is to stay in tours for about eight to nine months with the national side. But he vowed to look for a mentor or coach role in the upcoming seasons of the IPL.

“If I become the coach of the Indian team, then it will be the biggest challenge for me if the players of Team India remain out for eight months. Then I will not be able to give my time to the children. But yes, if I get the role of a coach or mentor in IPL, then I will think about it.” Virender Sehwag concluded.

Under his coaching, Punjab didn’t enjoy a great time, as he failed to qualify for the second round of the tournament. In fact, since being the runners-up in 2014, they are yet to qualify for playoffs of the league.