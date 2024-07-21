VVS Laxman has been approached by an IPL franchise for mentorship roles after reports emerged that the former India batter has decided not to continue as the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

VVS Laxman had taken over as chief of NCA after Rahul Dravid became the head coach of the Indian team in 2021. Laxman has also done the head coach job for the Indian team on various assignments when Rahul Dravid and co were rested.

And now Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have reportedly approached VVS Laxman to become their mentor. LSG’s current coaching team comprises former Australian cricketer Justin Langer as head coach, South African legend Lance Klusener as assistant coach, and Morne Morkel as bowling coach. At the same time, the great Jonty Rhodes serves as the fielding coach.

LSG had Gautam Gambhir as their mentor for two IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023 before Gambhir moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. LSG made it into the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023 under Gambhir’s guidance.

VVS Laxman and LSG in talks for mentorship role in IPL 2025

There is conjecture that the former Indian batsman will not seek an extension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his current position with the NCA. Despite being the BCCI’s first choice to succeed Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian cricket team, Laxman turned down the position, citing his unwillingness to travel extensively with the squad.

According to a Times of India article, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are interested in adding the great VVS Laxman to their coaching staff ahead of the next IPL in 2025.

However, nothing has been agreed between the two sides; LSG management has reportedly held informal discussions with Laxman about his future involvement on the squad.

Laxman’s only other experience working with a cricket team was as a mentor with the Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2013 to 2021.

According to the source, Laxman is not interested in extending his contract with the BCCI as the head of NCA after moving to Hyderabad. The contract is set to expire in September, and the former India batter has already been approached by many IPL franchises.

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Vikram Rathour is regarded as a strong candidate to succeed Laxman as NCA chairman. Rathour also served as a national selector before becoming the national team’s batting coach.

“It is very likely that you may see Rathour heading NCA. For now, a call on VVS Laxman’s contract renewal is pending, but the conversation from his side is not positive,” a source told Sports Tak.

Currently, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is in Sri Lanka for the ICC meeting, and decisions on NCA jobs will be made when he returns.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Ditches Super Kings To Turn Up For This Mumbai Indians Team In 2025

