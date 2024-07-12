VVS Laxman has lauded Virat Kohli’s gesture to hand over the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to coach Rahul Dravid so that he can also celebrate. Dravid, who was part of the 2003 World Cup final and other important World Cup events for India, couldn’t lift the ICC trophy as a player.

However, his dream came true when India defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados and he got to lift the ICC trophy and celebrate like has never before. This was all the idea of India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Laxman recalled the grand celebrations that began in Barbados and ended in Mumbai, highlighting his former teammate Rahul Dravid’s outpouring of emotions. The renowned batter lauded Kohli for inviting Dravid to the championship celebrations, which led to one of the most emotional moments at the Kensington Oval.

“Someone like Rahul with whom I have played so much cricket, knew him for so many years, but for him to show that emotions, first when the last ball was bowled and then the various conversations he was having with the team members and when he lifted the trophy. ]

I thought it was a great gesture by Rohit and Virat Kohli to hand over the trophy to him (Dravid) and the way he celebrated by lifting the trophy, it showed how much it meant to each one of them,,” VVS Laxman said in a video for the BCCI from Harare.

VVS Laxman is with the young India team in Zimbabwe for the T20I series, which Shubman Gill and co. lead 2-1.

“Everyone showed their emotions”- VVS Laxman says celebrations showed how much the ICC Trophy win meant to Indian team

Laxman was alluding to a sweet scene during India’s trophy celebration following the big final when Kohli approached Dravid and requested the head coach to come forward and share the victory.

Dravid tried to avoid the spotlight as Rohit Sharma collected the World Cup trophy, but Kohli made sure he joined the party. Dravid rejoiced passionately, surprising the cricket fraternity.

“Everyone showed their emotions. It showed how much it meant to each and every player of that squad. It’s not only the playing XI. Even the support staff and the coaching staff, the emotions were high. You saw Hardik Pandya break down and show his emotions after bowling the last over. We saw Rohit Sharma on the ground.

“The entire country is rejoicing this win. It was a special feeling keeping in mind we had come close (to winning the title) six months back (ODI World Cup). We should have won the 50-over World Cup, dominating the entire tournament but not being able to cross the final hurdle,” he said.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir To Meet The Indian Selection Committee To Select Squad For Sri Lanka Tour- Reports

