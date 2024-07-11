The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee has sacked their two selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq, on the back of their recent poor performance during the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and The United States of America, where they made a group-stage exit.

The former left-arm fast bowler was appointed as the chief selector as he replaced the former captain of the national team, Inzamam-Ul-Haq in the position last year in November after the latter tendered his resignation.

However, once Mohsin Naqvi became the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board replacing Zaka Ashraf, Wahab Riaz was demoted after several changes in the selection panel.

‘It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel’- Wahab Riaz

It was reported last month, that Wahab Riaz’s position as the chief selector was under the scanner, while he was appointed one of the seven members to the selection, without a chief, and he was supposed to be the head of the group.

That decision wasn’t a very satisfactory one for the veteran given whatever points would be made, and any of the brunt decisions would be taken, the whole blame game would fall on Riaz.

The last few months haven’t been a great success for Pakistan cricket, who came into the 20-over World Cup on the back of their 2-0 series defeat against England away, before being handed over two consecutive defeats at the beginning of the competition against the United States of America and India, while they looked quite middling during the two fixtures against Canada and Ireland.

Wahab Riaz, on Wednesday afternoon, expressed how he hasn’t agreed with the statements being made about him being sacked as the selector and decided to come up with statements during the evening.

‘I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee, how can 1 vote dominate 6? Everything is documented on record in the meeting minutes.’ Wahab Riaz remarked on his ‘X’ handled, formerly known as Twitter. ‘I will be issuing my statements today evening.’

Later during the evening, the former left-arm fast bowler did mention his part of the story, but opted not to ‘play the blame game’.

‘My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 per cent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.’ Wahab Riaz remarked on his ‘X’ handle.

He also spoke about how it had been an honour for him to be part of the selection panel, and make decisions as a collective group on the national team, where everyone has shared the responsibility of the process equally.

‘It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel. To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven man panel to select the national team was a privilege – everyone’s vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally.’ Wahab Riaz continued. ‘It was an honour to contribute my part to that.’

The 39-year-old also thanked the coaching group and Gary Kirsten as they have set a vision for the team, while he is confident that they would make better plans to grow the country and move it forward.

‘“Moreover, it was an honour to support Gary Kirsten & the coaching group as they set their vision for this team.’ Wahab Riaz stated. ‘I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward and I wish them the best of luck on that journey.’

He ended by being thankful to the people and wishing more success in the future of the Pakistan cricket team.