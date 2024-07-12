Wanindu Hasaranga made a shocking decision to quit as Sri Lanka T20I captain just before India is scheduled to tour the island nation for a white-ball tour. This news came on July 11, 2024, as the all-rounder informed the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of his decision effective immediately.

Maasranga’s decision is majorly fueled by Sri Lanka’s lackluster performance in the recent T20 World Cup 2024. Sri Lanka’s tournament ended in the group stage. They were placed in Group D with South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Nepal. The Wanindu Hasaranga-led side was one of the favorites to advance beyond the group stage.

However, they failed to meet expectations and were eliminated from the competition in the first round.

“Hasaranga said it is in the best interest of Sri Lanka Cricket that he decided to relinquish the captaincy duties and remain in the side as a player,” a release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) noted.

Although Hasaranga’s departure occurred after a disappointing World Cup in which Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the Super Eight, it was nevertheless unexpected. There was no public pressure to remove him, which was due in part to his inexperience in the position.

He also appeared to enjoy the role, prioritizing Sri Lanka obligations over IPL appearances this year while recovering from a foot injury.

I will support and stand by my team: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga, who has played an important role in Sri Lanka’s limited-overs structure, cited the best interests of Sri Lanka Cricket as the key reason for his resignation.

The 25-year-old admitted that stepping down as captain would allow him to focus completely on his playing abilities, allowing him to contribute more effectively to the team’s cause.

In a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Hasaranga expressed his unwavering commitment to the national team, stating, “Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always.”

National Men's T20I Captain Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to resign from the captaincy.

SLC, while accepting Hasaranga’s resignation, acknowledged his importance as a key player in their international cricketing plans.

“Sri Lanka Cricket, while accepting his resignation, wishes to state that Hasaranga will remain an important player for us in our international cricketing plans,” it further added.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s tenure as the T20I captain was relatively short-lived, having assumed the role in July 2022.

As Sri Lanka prepares to welcome India for a limited-overs series consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs, the focus will move to determining Hasaranga’s successor as T20I captain.

