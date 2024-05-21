Wasim Akram revealed his thoughts on MS Dhoni’s future as an active cricketer in the IPL after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were knocked out of the IPL 2024.

On the eve of the IPL opener against RCB, Dhoni dropped the captaincy bombshell, sparking speculation that he could retire in 2024. The Yellow Brigade’s talismanic batter has quit as CSK’s captain ahead of the IPL 2024 opener.

Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 2024 season. With Gaikwad in command, Dhoni batted as a lower-order batsman throughout the league phase.

In the RCB versus CSK match, Chennai needed 17 runs in the last over to win an IPL 2024 playoff berth, and Dhoni began the final over with a bang, hitting a huge six off RCB pacer Yash Dayan at the packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. But Dayal removed Dhoni with the next ball, and CSK lost the virtual playoff qualifier by 27 runs to RCB.

I have a gut feeling, he’ll be done after this: Wasim Akram on MS Dhoni

Akram praised former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni’s enormous achievements in Indian cricket, saying his charismatic leadership characteristics and the way he developed the players are just incredible and would have a long-lasting impact.

However, he said that MS Dhoni will retire from the IPL as well, after CSK’s loss to RCB. Akram also hailed Dhoni’s legacy as a cricketer and highlighted the six he hit off Yash Dayal which went out of the stadium in Chepauk.

“(On MS Dhoni’s future) I have a gut feeling, he’ll be done after this. Players like him come in a lifetime, it all depends on him. “(On Memorable six) His legacy is not just that [110m] six, it’s something else. He’s done a lot for Indian cricket. “He brought the mindset. As a captain, he brought calmness, played captaincy knocks, the way he became a finisher, the way he has groomed players, and showed consistency, so this will be his legacy,” Akram told Sportskeeda.

Dhoni scored 25 from 13 balls to keep CSK in contention against RCB. The 42-year-old scored 161 runs in 14 games for the Super Kings, with an astonishing strike rate of 220.54 during the league round.

The former Pakistani pacer acknowledged the significance of Dhoni’s 110-meter six against the RCB in Bengaluru and stressed that it was only a glimpse of the legendary wicketkeeper’s legacy.

“But, yes, for fans the last image will be that 110-metre six at his age, it’s incredible fitness. It will only be a glimpse of his legacy,” Akram concluded.

