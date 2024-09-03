Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan’s banter on social media platform X has always been entertaining. More often than not, the former India opener Jaffer gets the upper hand with ex-England captain Vaughan left to lick his wounds.

Following England’s second Test triumph against Sri Lanka, Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan maintained their friendly banter. England beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test on Sunday, September 1.

The Ollie Pope-led team grabbed an insurmountable 2-0 lead and sealed the series with one match remaining. Sri Lanka has scored below par in the current three-match Test series.

The Dhananjaya de Silva-led team has received criticism for their dismal performance against England. Sri Lanka has lost both Tests in the ongoing series in a matter of days.

Following the second Test, Michael Vaughan made a novel proposition to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Vaughan proposed that Test cricket be played in two divisions of six teams each. The former England captain also stated that monies should be dispersed more fairly among nations.

“Test cricket needs to be 2 Divisions of 6 ASAP .. and spread the wealth of the game more evenly across all countries ..,” Vaughan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Test cricket needs to be 2 Divisions of 6 ASAP .. and spread the wealth of the game more evenly across all countries .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 1, 2024

Wasim Jaffer takes Michael Vaughan to task over his suggestion to ICC

Vaughan believes that dividing Test cricket into two divisions will increase teams’ competitiveness in the longer version of the game. Following their overwhelming victory against Sri Lanka in the second Test, England has risen to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

Wasim Jaffer responded with the World Test Championship 2023-25 point standings. The former Indian opener disclosed Michael Vaughan’s true objectives in recommending the two-tier Test championship idea to the ICC.

Jaffer showed Vaughan the WTC points chart from last month and asked why he hadn’t shared the comments while England was at the bottom of the table.

“Timing is everything. And Michael is a wise man who understands that. That’s why he didn’t tweet this a month ago when WTC table looked like this #WTC25 #ENGvSL,” Wasim Jaffer wrote.

Timing is everything. And Michael is a wise man who understands that. That's why he didn't tweet this a month ago when WTC table looked like this 😉 #WTC25 #ENGvSL https://t.co/1CvNl7wvzo pic.twitter.com/tfzmQbYGwn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 3, 2024

The final Test match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on Friday, September 6.

