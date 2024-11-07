The former Indian opening batter, Wasim Jaffer, has shown his surprise at the continuous struggle against the spinners by Virat Kohli, who got out to the spin attack of the New Zealand side five times in three Tests. The veteran pointed out that the former Indian captain was one of the best players against these bowlers at the start of his career.

Virat collected only 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50 with just one solitary half-century in the series, which came during the second innings of the opening Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

During his recent discussion with Sports Tak, Wasim Jaffer gave his thoughts on the current struggle against the spinners by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who gathered 91 runs in six innings at an average of just over 15 against New Zealand at home in 2024.

“I feel Virat was probably one of the best players (against spin), considering the way I saw him playing (Saeed) Ajmal and other players at the start of his career. I am surprised that Virat is getting out like this. It’s a loss of form.” Wasim Jaffer responded.

Also Read: Watch- Alzarri Joseph Storms Off The Field After Heated Argument With Captain Shai Hope

Since the end of the series, questions have been raised over the place of both Kohli and Rohit, which Jaffer is not ready to accept but has admitted how the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be crucial for them.

“Even Rohit has played some incredible knocks on turning tracks. You can’t question that they don’t have the skill. It seems like it is a slight form and shot selection issue. How this series (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) goes will hold a lot of importance. They are far too great players to be judged on one series.” Wasim Jaffer expressed this during the discussion.

Wasim Jaffer addresses the reason behind India’s current spin struggle

Australia will produce pace and bounce, something which the Indian batters have loved for a long time. Kohli has also enjoyed a healthy record down under in the longest format of the game with 1352 runs in 25 innings at an average of 54.08 and a strike rate of over 53 with the help of six centuries and four half-centuries at a best score of 169.

But for a long time, the world has seen the Indian batters struggling against the spinners, whether it’s Nathan Lyon or Moeen Ali in the opposition.

“Based on what we have seen, the Indian team is struggling a little, and they have been struggling for a long time. If I talk about the home series we won against Australia, that was also very tight. There, I feel a few innings from Axar Patel, and (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin’s partnership saved us, or else I felt we could have lost that series as well.” Wasim Jaffer explained.

The commentator has noted that the current generation of the batters don’t carry the same skills against the spinners as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, or even Virender Sehwag used to have.

Also Read: ‘Clamor’ In Indian Test Squad? Sunil Gavaskar Anticipates Potential Drop Of Seniors After BGT 2024-25

“I feel that art has gone down a little, to step out and play, or playing with a big stride, or using the depth of the crease, which we used to see in Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sachin Tendulkar. Even Viru (Virender Sehwag) was incredible against spin. I feel the current players are slightly, wanting there.” Wasim Jaffer concluded the interaction.

The veteran felt that white-ball games on flat surfaces could be one of the reasons for the batters’ weakness against the spinners, as they don’t trust their defense enough of late.