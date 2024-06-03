Wasim Jaffer, the former India cricketer, gave an apt reply to an English website that alleged that ICC’s scheduling of the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals is beneficial to India, handing them an undue advantage.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India would be looking to end their long-standing ICC trophy drought in this edition. India last saw a major title triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In this year’s T20 World Cup India face Ireland (June 5), Pakistan (June 9), the United States (June 12) and Canada (June 15) in the group phase of the tournament.

On Sunday, an English cricket website claimed that the T20 World Cup schedule advantages Team India, particularly the scheduling of the tournament’s semi-finals.

The report said that Team India is aware of their semi-final venue (Guyana), and that the match is set to begin at 8 PM IST on June 27, which is prime time for India, whereas the first semi-final begins at 6 AM IST on June 26 in Trinidad.

Despite the fact that the final is scheduled for June 29, the website claims that the second semi-final does not have a reserve day, although the first semi-final does.

“Do India have it easier than the other teams in this year’s #T20WorldCup? Read how most of the tournament is already mapped out for India,” Wisden posted on X.

Do India have it easier than the other teams in this year's #T20WorldCup? Read how most of the tournament is already mapped out for India: https://t.co/3R1ngKUN85 pic.twitter.com/IxSjQzoWCC — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 2, 2024

Wasim Jaffer takes brutal dig a website, cites England’s failure to qualify for WTC finals despite them being hosted in England

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian Test opener, is noted for his caustic and scathing comments on X, particularly about England cricketers. Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan have a love-hate relationship and never miss an opportunity to criticize each other about their respective cricket teams’ performances.

Wasim Jaffer, a former India opener, has made a cheeky reference about England’s failure to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) finals despite hosting both so far. He did this in reaction to recent questions regarding the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) scheduling, which appears to favor India in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Wasim Jaffer simply came out with a one-line savage reply on Monday: “It’s one thing to know where your SF will be played, it’s another thing to qualify for it. For example WTC Final have always been held in England but England have never qualified. #T20WorldCup”

It's one thing to know where your SF will be played, it's another thing to qualify for it. For example WTC Final have always been held in England but England have never qualified 😛 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/QWmDT4JkHt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 3, 2024

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan Feels India May Get ‘Handicapped’ In Absence Of More Bowling Options

