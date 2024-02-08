sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Watch As Azam Khan Brutally Trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore For Their Failure To Win IPL

Watch As Azam Khan Brutally Trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore For Their Failure To Win IPL

Sportzwiki Editor

Feb 8, 2024 at 10:53 AM

Pakistan star Azam Khan has brutally trolled Royal Challengers Bangalore over their failure to win the IPL title so far. The Bengaluru-based outfit has been playing in the competition since 2008 but is yet to go all the way.

They are one of the only three teams who are in the competition from the very first season but have not won the title. RCB came close to winning the title on three occasions when they qualified for the final but ended up on the losing side every time. They have not qualified for the IPL final 2016. The three-time runners-up qualified for the playoffs from 2020 to 2022 but could not make it to the final.

And Azam Khan could not stop himself from having some fun at the expense of RCB in a recent interview. The wicketkeeper-batsman came up with the humorous comment when the interviewer was asking him about some similarities between RCB and his ILT20 team Desert Vipers.

Azam Khan trolls RCB:

The interviewer started comparing RCB and Desert Vipers after the latter introduced a special green jersey for a special cause. Just like RCB’s famous ‘go green’ initiative that sees the players playing one IPL match in green jersey every year, the Vipers have also introduced the green jersey to raise awareness for the environment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Desert Vipers (@thedesertvipers)

After comparing the jersey of RCB and the Vipers, the interviewers asked Azam Khan if there is any other similarity between the two teams. In reply, the Pakistan wicketkeeper hilariously said: “Hum bhi abhi tak trophy nahi jite hai (we have not won the trophy so far either).”

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shashikant (@zabracricket.fan)

Meanwhile, the Desert Vipers are currently languishing at the fifth spot in the six-team competition. They have managed to win only 3 of their 8 league games. They will have to win both of their remaining games to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Azam Khan

Desert Vipers

Royal Challengers Bangalore-RCB

