Watch: Babar Azam’s Hilarious Gesture After Throw Hits Him As Pak Star Runs After The Ball

Pakistan star Babar Azam is currently busy plying his trade in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The former Pakistan captain is representing Rangpur Riders in the competition.

The star batsman has faced severe criticism from Pakistan cricket fraternity in recent times for his performances and the BPL gave the much-needed break from international cricket. Babar Azam has done well in the competition so far, registering scores of 56*, 2, 62, 37 and 47 in his first five games.

On Tuesday (February 6), he took the field once again for the game against Durdanto Dhaka and a hilarious incident took place while he was batting, making it clear that the Pakistan star is enjoying his time in Bangladesh. The incident took place when he was completing a run and unintentionally came in between the throw and the wicketkeeper.

As he got inside the crease at the striker’s end, the throw from the fielder hit him on his pads and the ball rolled towards the short fine leg area. Babar Azam then ran towards the ball in a hilarious manner, picked it up and gave it to the fielder, much to the delight of the fans.

Watch Babar Azam’s hilarious gesture:

Talking about the game, Babar Azam top scored for his side, helping them post a competitive total of 175 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs. He scored 47 off 43 balls and shared two fifty-plus stands. He shared a 67-run stand with fellow opener Rony Talukdar before adding 52 runs Shakib Al Hasan for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s team director Mohammad Hafeez has said that Babar Azam can take a break from international cricket in order to regain his best form. The right-handed batsman has been struggling with his form for quite some time now. While the runs have not really dried up, he has not really managed to play impactful knocks.

“We have [the] utmost confidence in Babar’s ability to perform even though he is going through a lean patch. But if it is needed, he can be given a break. But we will speak to him to find out what he wants,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by NDTV.