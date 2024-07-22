England Test captain Ben Stokes gave a priceless reaction watching his doppelganger on the fourth day of the second Test during the three-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The incident took place during the second session of the day’s play.

The home side was in a comfortable position, having a lead of over 380 runs. The England batters were collecting runs with the tailenders as the camera moved toward a person sitting in the crowd, who looked like Ben Stokes.

The transition of the red-ball side has already begun, with two of their veteran fast bowlers of the format taking retirement in eight months. Stuart Broad called his time at the end of the last Ashes Test, while James Anderson was forced to bring the curtains down in his 21-year-long career during the first Test of the series, at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes’ funny face using his hands watching his look-a-like

However, the show of the fourth day was the funny incident when spotting the clone of Ben Stokes, Paul Collinwood had a funny look at the England all-rounder, who smiled first before making a funny face using his hands. The crowd loved the incident when it was shown on the giant screen, while the commentators- Stuart Broad and Ian Ward shared a laugh too in the commentary box.

On a supreme batting surface in Trent Bridge, England put on over 400 runs in the first innings, thanks to a fabulous century from their young batter Ollie Pope, and half-centuries from captain Ben Stokes and opening batter Ben Duckett. Many of the other batters got the starts but failed to capitalize to make it big.

A special maiden hundred from Kavem Hodge, who shared a fighting 175-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Alick Athanaze gave them a great platform before England made a good comeback registering regular wickets. However, the 71-run stand between Shamar Joseph and unbeaten Joshua de Silva offered West Indies a vital 41-run lead.

Ben Stokes spotting his stunt double at Trent Bridge 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GfHydR328K — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 21, 2024

For the lion’s share of the game, the Caribbean side showed great assistance with both bat and ball, until the 189-run third wicket partnership between two centurion Yorkshire batters- Joe Root and Harry Brook took the game away, post 425 in their second innings with the bat.

West Indies made a decent start with a 61-run opening stand, but once Mikyle Louis edged Chris Woakes, the rest of the batting fell like a pack of cards, as they were bundled out for 143, losing the Richards-Botham trophy with a 241-run defeat.

The biggest positive for the winning team this week was the rise of Shoaib Bashir, who picked up his first home five-wicket haul, as the team management was preparing him for the next Ashes trip in 2025-26. He ended with figures of 5/41, where he showed great assistance with the ball, putting it up in the right place and going with superb speed and accurate line and length.

The final Test of the series will begin on July 26, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.