Carlos Brathwaite, an out-of-favor West Indies cricketer, was seen behaving badly during a T10 league match. He smashed his helmet and threw his bat after being dismissed during a match between the New York Strikers and the Grand Cayman Jaguars in Max 60 Caribbean Super Three 2024.

The New York Strikers advanced to the final of the Max60 Cayman Islands following a thrilling eight-run triumph over the Grand Cayman Jaguars in Qualifier 1.

Batting first, the Strikers set a difficult target courtesy of a strong start from openers Mitchell Owen (22) and Brandon McMullen (18). Captain Thisara Perera added to their total with an impressive cameo of 16 runs off 7 balls.

Strikers scored 108/8 in their ten overs. Josh Little, Jake Lintott, and Jaguars leader Sikandar Raza each claimed two wickets.

In response, the Grand Cayman Jaguars staged a powerful chase, anchored by Alex Hales (35*) and Sikandar Raza (27 in 16 balls). However, the squad was unable to complete the objective, finishing on 98/5 after 10 overs.

Ansh Patel took 2/8 for the New York Strikers, with Isuru Udana and Mitchell Owen both taking one wicket.

Carlos Brathwaite loses his cool and smashes his helmet and bat after being dismissed

The highlight of the match remained the poor behavior shown by Carlos Brathwaite after he got out. The event occurred during the tournament’s Super Three stage when Brathwaite was controversially paired against Josh Little.

in the third delivery of the ninth over, Little’s short ball hit Brathwaite in the shoulder as he attempted a pull shot. The ball was thrown towards the wicketkeeper, Ben Dunk, who made the spectacular catch.

To the surprise of many, the on-field umpire called Brathwaite out, apparently believing that the ball had made contact with his glove.

The West Indies hitter was clearly irritated by the decision, remaining on the field for a few moments before reluctantly returning to the pavilion. Brathwaite’s rage got the best of him, and he removed his helmet and tossed it out of the playing area before tossing his bat into the dugout.

See Here:

Remember the name.. Carlos Brathwaite.. 😄pic.twitter.com/uTr7DNl0Bv — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) August 25, 2024

The footage of the incident instantly went viral, provoking significant discussion about Brathwaite’s surprise outburst and raising concerns about the emotional toll that high-stakes games can take on even the most experienced and composed players.

