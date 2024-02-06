Watch: Catch Of The Year Contender As Marnus Labuschagne Takes Unbelievable Diving Catch

Australia star Marnus Labuschagne, on Tuesday (February 6), took a stunning diving catch to send back in-form Keacy Carty in the third ODI against West Indies.

After losing the wicket of opener Kjorn Ottley in the third over, Alick Athanaze and Carty cautiously tried to revive the West Indies innings before Marnus Labuschagne came up with the brilliant effort. On the third ball of the 11th over bowled by Lance Morris, Carty failed to keep his shot grounded and paid the price for it.

Morris bowled a short of length delivery outside off stump and Carty timed the ball really well while being on the back foot. The ball was looking set to fly past Marnus Labuschagne who was standing at backward point. However, the Australia star flew full length to his right side and catch the ball with both hands while being in the air. The wicket was also Lance Morris’ first wicket in international cricket.

Watch Marnus Labuschagne’s catch:

Talking about the game, Australia thrashed the visitors by eight wickets in the third and final ODI to clean sweep the three-match series. Asked to bat first, West Indies were bowled out for just 86 runs at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Apart from Athanaze (32), no other West Indies batter could reach the 15-run mark. The only others players to reach double digit were Carty (10) and Roston Chase (12).

For Australia, Xavier Bartlett impressed once again with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 21 runs while Morris and Adam Zampa claimed two wickets apiece. In reply, Australia chased down the total in less than 7 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglis gave the hosts a flying start by adding 67 runs in just 27 balls for the first wicket.

Alzarri Joseph dismissed Fraser-McGurk after he smashed 41 off just 18 balls to give his team the first breakthrough. Oshane Thomas dismissed Aaron Hardie for 2 but it did not make much of a difference as Australia crossed the finishing line with ease.