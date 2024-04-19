The Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings clash in the IPL 2024 proved to be a humdinger in Mullanpur on Thursday. Despite Ashutosh Sharma’s heroics, the Mumbai Indians managed to preserve the score, bowling out Punjab Kings for 183 in 19.1 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was the point of discussion in the match against Punjab Kings.

Ashutosh was tearing MI bowlers apart with his batting, but his dismissal changed the game for the visitors. The PBKS middle-order batsman’s brave effort of 61 off 28 balls moved the hosts closer to victory.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as Mumbai Indians’ top bowler, taking three wickets while giving only 21 runs with an economy rate of 5.2 in four overs. Bumrah slowed the Punjab Kings’ chase in the 17th over, conceding only three runs.

Tim David asks Suryakumar to take DRS for a wide, umpire ignores PBKS captain Sam Curran’s protests

Mumbai Indians were put into bat by PBKS captain Sam Curran. Suryakumar Yadav starred with 78, while Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak Varma (34) played cameos to take MI to 192/7.

While Suryakumar Yadav was batting, a controversy erupted as Tim David, who was sitting in the MI dugout was seen asking the batter to take DRS for the wide after watching the replay.

The incident took place in the 15th over when Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh sent down a wide ball delivery to Suryakumar Yadav.

However, Tim David, who was seated in the dugout, encouraged Suryakumar to take the DRS after watching the replay on the TV, stating that it was a wide ball, as did head coach Mark Boucher.

Punjab Kings pacer Sam Curran quickly raised the issue with the on-field umpire, but the umpire dismissed his complaint and sent the wide delivery to the third umpire for review. After the review from the third umpire, on-field umpire Vineet Kulkarni signaled the delivery by Arshdeep Singh as a wide ball.

Here is the video:

another incident where umpires supported MI. Tim David singling for DRS after seeing the reply, Sam Curran pointed out but umpire ignored him and asked from third umpire. this is shameful pic.twitter.com/QOS27aLXsr — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 19, 2024

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Reveals Whether He’ll Play The KKR Match Or Not