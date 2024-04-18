Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has confirmed that he will miss his team’s next IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well. Notably, Maxwell had opted out of RCB’s humiliating loss at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 35-year-old, who has only scored 32 runs in six innings with an average of 5.33, withdrew from their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, citing that the “physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit.”

Maxwell stated that it had nothing to do with having to take an extended vacation from the event. He simply felt that he was not in the best XI and wanted to avoid any awkward conversations with captain Faf du Plessis and coach Andy Flower by requesting to be removed.

“I was pretty low on confidence. I had a good couple of net sessions and just went out to the ground and felt really tentative. I wasn’t able to really commit to my game plans and just felt like if I had kept playing and playing that role, I don’t think the results would change too much, Glenn Maxwell stated.

So I just went to Faf and said, look, I think we need to try someone else in my position, and had the same conversation with Andy Flower, the coach, and to me it was a bit of a no-brainer. I think it sort of saves the tough conversation they might have to have about dropping me.

I felt really at peace with it. Obviously, I’m frustrated that I wasn’t able to get the results I would have liked but comfortable in the fact that I know I feel like I’ve made the right decision for the team and it’s certainly not like I’m taking an extended break away from the game,” Glenn Maxwell said on the ESPN’s ‘Around the Wicket’ show.

Glenn Maxwell nursing a hip strain, to miss the KKR vs RCB match

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is nursing a “hip strain” and is unlikely to recover for his team’s away IPL 2024 match against KKR on Sunday at Eden Gardens.

“I’ve actually got a little bit of a hip strain so I’ve got a few more days off and during recovery. So I’ve got a little period here where I’m still training, still trying to get myself right. If there is a spot that becomes available, I’ll obviously put my hand up and take it.” “It’s not one of those things where I’ve set a date that I’ll be out for three games then I’ll come back whenever I’m ready. That’s that’s not how it works. I haven’t been at a level that’s good enough to warrant a spot on the side this year,” Glenn Maxwell added.

RCB has played 7 games thus far and lost 6 matches and is at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

