Watch: David Warner Lands At The SCG On A Helicopter Ahead Of BBL Clash Against Sydney Sixers

David Warner, on Friday (January 12), arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on a helicopter before the Sydney derby. Just a week after retiring from Tests at the same venue, the Australia star is set to make his much-awaited return to the Big Bash League (BBL).

He will be in action for Sydney Thunder and will compete against his teammate Steve Smith who will return for Sydney Sixers before joining the national team for the two-match Test series against West Indies. David Warner had played for the Thunder in the last season of the BBL too but could not really make an impact as he managed a top score of only 36 not out in six innings.

David Warner’s grand entry:

David Warner will be looking to make amends in the ongoing season and he could not have asked for a better game to announce his return. And he turned up for the game in a grand style. Just over an hour before the game, he landed at the SCG on a helicopter direct from his brother’s wedding to play in the Sydney Smash.

Initially, it was planned that the helicopter would land at the nearby Allianz Stadium before SCG’s outfield was chosen as the helipad. David Warner attended his brother’s wedding in the Hunter Valley during the day before taking a helicopter to reach the SCG in time for the match.

Watch:

Ever seen anything like it? 😆 🚁 @davidwarner31 arrives to the @scg on a helicopter to the Sydney Smash. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/gS4Rxmz71C — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder have have contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Sixers are currently at the third spot in the points table with 4 wins from 8 games and are looking set to qualify for the next round.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are all but out of the competition after managing just one win in seven games. They are languishing at the seventh spot in the points table. The Thunder will be hoping that David Warner fires on his return and help them register their second win of the competition.