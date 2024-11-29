Glenn Phillips added to his ever-growing list of remarkable catches on Friday (November 29), making a sensational grab at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch during the continuing first Test between New Zealand and England.

When Phillips took the catch to dismiss Ollie Pope, New Zealand was anxious for a wicket. England was struggling at 71 for 4 until Pope and Harry Brook came together in the middle to save their team.

Both batsmen were in good form as they helped England pass the 200-run milestone. Glenn Phillips gave New Zealand the moment of brilliance required to break the partnership.

Glenn Phillips takes a Superman-like catch to dismiss Ollie Pope

In the 53rd over, he made a sensational catch to end Pope and Brook’s strong partnership.

Tim Southee bowled one outside the off stump on the second ball of the over, prompting Pope to attempt a cut shot. Pope rocked back and cut the ball hard, hitting it to the backward point. The ball was destined for the boundary, but Glenn Phillips had other plans.

The Kiwi star performed a full-length dive to his right, catching the ball with his outstretched right arm while flying.

Speaking of the game, England were 319/5 at stumps on day two. England got off to a bad start as they responded to New Zealand’s 348 in the first innings. Matt Henry dismissed opener Zak Crawley for a duck, while Jacob Bethell failed with the bat as well.

Harry Brook ton and Ollie Pope’s stoic knock brings England back in the game

The dependable Joe Root too failed to impress and was out for a duck. When Ben Duckett left, England was at 71 for 4 until Pope and Brook saved the visitors. Pope left after scoring 77 runs. At stumps, Brook was undefeated on 132, while captain Ben Stokes was on 37.

Earlier in the game, New Zealand was dismissed for 348 runs in the first innings. The hosts’ best scorer was Kane Williamson, who made 93 runs before being removed by Gus Atkinson.

Glenn Phillips impressed with the bat as well, scoring an undefeated 58. For England, Shoaib Bashir and Brydon Carse both took four wickets.

