Kamran Akmal and Harbhajan Singh had a social media feud after the Pakistan cricketer made inflammatory remarks about Sikhs on a Pakistani television show.

Kamran Akmal was a commentator on a Pakistani TV show during India’s T20 World Cup 2024 match when he made an ugly comment against India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is Sikh.

The scandal began after Akmal made the controversial remark during Pakistan’s T20 World Cup play against India, which won the group stage by six runs.

Kamran, who was part of ARY News’ cricket panel, made fun of Arshdeep over his Sikh religion before he was going to bowl the final over of the match in New York.

“Kuch bhi ho sakta hai… 12 baj gaye hai,” Akmal said and burst into laughter. “Kisi Sikh ko nahi dena chaiye 12 baje over,” another guest on the show then added to Akmal’s joke.

When Indian player Arshdeep Singh had to bowl the last over, ex-Pakistani player Kamran Akmal said on a news channel – "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai… 12 baj gaye hai… kisi Sikh ko nahi dena chaiye 12 baje over" This is insulting and a racist mockery of the Sikh community. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/BuefsZxlOf — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 10, 2024

Akmal and their fellow panelists were slammed by netizens on social media after the video went viral on X. Kamran Akmal was criticized for his insensitive words on Sikh player Arshdeep Singh and the entire Sikh community.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was the first ex-cricketer to slam Kamran Akmal on social media.

“Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of Sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you…Have some Gratitude,” Harbhajan posted on X.

Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 😡😡🤬 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024

Harbhajan Singh seen in an intense chat with Kamran Akmal

On Saturday, over a month later, the two met again during the India vs Pakistan match at the ‘World Championship of Legends’ (WCL) competition in Birmingham.

The two former on-field adversaries were seen in deep conversation following the match, and the event was captured on camera from a distance, which was then shared on social media.

Harbhajan appeared excited during the session, attempting to communicate something to his Pakistani counterpart, however, it is unclear what the topic of their conversations was.

Kamran Akmal and Harbhajan Singh in deep conversation after the match. Not difficult to guess what they were probably talking about #Cricket #worldchampionshipoflegends pic.twitter.com/3yyx0kZN8t — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 6, 2024

As for the WCL match on Saturday, Pakistan defeated India by 68 runs. Akmal top-scored for Pakistan with his 40-ball 77, with his opening partner Sharjeel Khan (72 off 30) as Pakistan posted 243 runs on the board. In reply, India could only manage 175 for 9, despite Suresh Raina’s 40-ball 52 and Ambati Rayudu’s 23-ball 39.

