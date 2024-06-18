Haris Rauf, the Pakistani pacer, got into a fistfight with a fan in the USA, who taunted him after the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. Rauf was part of the Pakistani team which only managed a win over Ireland in the whole Group A.

Pakistan started poorly with a disappointing loss in Group A to co-host the United States of America. They were then outplayed by archrivals India in a low-scoring encounter. With India extending its unbeaten streak in Group A, the United States outperformed Pakistan in the Super 8 race, finishing second.

While India and the United States advanced to the knockout stages of the ICC event from Group A, Babar’s Pakistan left the T20 World Cup after defeating Ireland in the final on Sunday.

Haris Rauf fights with a fan in the USA

Haris Rauf, a Pakistani sprinter, got into a brawl with a Pakistani fan in the United States. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rauf is shown engaging in a nasty fight with a fan on the street. While it’s unclear whether the footage is new or old, Rauf appeared agitated after being provoked by the fan.

The footage shows Rauf being challenged by a fan, and as soon as the Pakistan pacer rushes to face the supporter, his wife stops him. Rauf then raced towards the fan, and those surrounding him attempted to keep him from being physical.

In the video, Rauf can be heard yelling at the fan, ‘India se hoga’, to which the fan replies, ‘Pakistan se hu..’.

Check the video here:

Haris Rauf Fight

His wife tried to stop her.

Haris- Ye indian ho hoga

Guy- Pakistani hu @GaurangBhardwa1 pic.twitter.com/kGzvotDeiA — Maghdhira (@bsushant__) June 18, 2024

While the majority of the Pakistan team have flown back to Karachi via Dubai, some players- Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Azam Khan, and a few more have decided to stay back in the USA and have a vacation with their families.

Reports also suggested that Babar Azam might fly to the UK with his family and stay there for a while to spend some time off from the game. Pakistan has the remainder of June and the entire July off with no international cricket scheduled.

Pakistan will next play a two-Test series against Bangladesh at home in August.

Also Read: “Gary Kirsten, Don’t Worry”- Ex-Pakistan President Arif Alvi Tells Men In Green Coach After His FIR Post