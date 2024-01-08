Watch: Hasan Ali Gets Angry After Pakistan Taunts Him In Sydney

Pakistan star Hasan Ali was involved in a scuffle with a fan after the conclusion of the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

The right-arm pacer was not a part of the first Test in Perth as Pakistan suffered a humiliating 360-run defeat in the series-opener. They recalled Hasan Ali in the playing eleven for the second and third Test but the pacer could not really justify the call.

He began well and picked up two wickets in the first innings of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before going wicketless in the following three innings. And thing went from bad to worse for Hasan Ali as a fan tried to ridicule his catching abilities. The incident took place soon after the third Test ended in Sydney.

After the game, Hasan Ali was signing autographs for the fans when a fan decided to taunt the Pakistan star. He was heard telling the bowler: “Come here, let me teach you how to catch”. The comment did not go down well with the 29-year old and he hit back, saying, “Sure, come here. Who will teach me how to catch?”

Watch as Hasan Ali gets angry after being taunted by a fan:

A Pakistani fan to Hasan Ali "Let me teach you how to catch a ball."#PAKvsNZ #PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/ZOBHicClqC — Anas Kamboh (@Akcricket3) January 7, 2024

For those who don’t know, Hasan Ali had faced severe criticism for dropping Matthew Wade’s catch during the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2021. The drop proved very costly for Pakistan as Wade went on to play a match-winning knock, resulting in a heartbreaking exit from the competition for Pakistan.

Talking about the three-match series, Australia clean swept the series to continue their domination over Pakistan in Tests at home. Australia have now won 17 Tests in a row at home against the Asian team and have not lost a home Test against them since 1995.

The Pat Cummins-led side won the first Test by 360 runs in Perth before winning the second one in Melbourne by 79 runs. In the third Test, Pakistan managed to take a first-innings lead but still ended up losing the game by eight wickets.