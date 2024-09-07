The opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 has displayed some heated moments as the Indian pacer’s short delivery hit the chest of his fellow national team-mate to create trouble for the batters during the game between India A and India B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The domestic tournament, Duleep Trophy, is giving the national members of the Blue Brigade a chance to prepare themselves for the upcoming red-ball home season as they face Bangladesh for the two-match series before locking horns with New Zealand in another three-match series.

The opening game has been decorated with some of the star members of the Indian team- their opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, the vice-captain Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, the pacers like Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The wicket-keeper batter of the Indian team, Rishabh Pant, who played his last red-ball game almost a couple of years ago before his fatal accident, is making his comeback in the red-ball format through the Duleep Trophy, as he eyes to make Test return for Bangladesh series.

Watch: Mukesh Kumar hits the chest of Akash Deep with a nasty bouncer in Duleep Trophy

On the third day of the game between these two teams, India B’s Mukesh Kumar was up against Akash Deep, who was struggling in the middle to save his side from a tough position in their first innings with the bat in hand.

The Bengal all-rounder was on five off 24 deliveries, as Pant suggested the bowler target the head of the batter to create trouble in his mind. Mukesh, who has featured in three Tests for the national side, did the same as the short ball hit the chest of Deep, who took his eyes off while playing the shot.

The ball, after hitting the chest of the batter, died in the hands of the first slip fielder. Mukesh, who knows Akash from their Bengal days, was quick enough to check the health of the batter as he put his arm on his shoulder.

The India A side didn’t bat well in their first innings as they were bundled out for just 231 runs despite being 145/2 towards the start of the day, in a reply of 321 from the India A, who thanks Musheer Khan’s marathon innings of 181 runs, shouldering on 16 boundaries and five sixes.

Mukesh Kumar, who didn’t make a great start with the ball, ended with 3/62 in 19 overs, including a maiden. However, the former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Vijay Dahiya, was in awe of Musheer Khan’s strong mindset and predicted a successful career for the batter if he could hold his consistency.

“What makes Musheer different is his mindset, which is very strong. I can’t predict the future but, if he keeps on scoring runs consistently, he could be a very good option for the Indian team.” Dahiya revealed on the Mumbai batter’s knock in the Duleep Trophy game.

“The standout thing about his batting is his consistency. He started from where he left the last season. He scored runs in the Ranji Trophy semifinal and final and then a hundred on the opening day of domestic cricket in 2024.” The veteran touched on the superb consistency of Sarfaraz Khan’s brother.

“Musheer started as a left-arm spinner, and eventually, his transformation to batting reflects that, “Agar aap mehnat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye, shiddat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye to wo zarur milti hai.” The former Indian coach concluded.