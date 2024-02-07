Watch: Hilarious Moment Fan Applying Sunscreen All Over His Shirtless Body Is Captured By Camera During NZ vs SA Test

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui ended on Wednesday (February 7). The Black Caps wrapped up the first NZ vs SA Test inside four days to take an unassailable lead in the two-match series.

And as both the teams were busy fighting it out in the middle, a hilarious incident took place on the sidelines of the ground. Over the years, one has witnessed several amusing moments involving the fans and the latest incident is surely one of the funniest as well as most bizarre ones seen during an international cricket match.

The incident took place on the fourth day of the Test when South Africa were batting in the second innings. As the cameras focused on the South Africa batter, the fan could be seen lying in the background and applying sunscreen all over his shirtless body. The commentators noticed the incident as well and were heard laughing at it as the fan made the most of his time on the field.

Watch as the fan applies sunscreen during the NZ vs SA match:

Coming to the NZ vs SA game, New Zealand thrashed South Africa by 281 runs in the first Test. The hosts began the fourth day of the Test by declaring their second innings on 179 for 4, setting the Proteas an improbable total of 529 runs. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for just 247.

The Black Caps pacers dismissed openers Neil Brand and Edward Moore cheaply before Zubayr Hamza (36) and Raynard van Tonder (31) stopped the rot with a 63-run stand. However, they could not convert their starts and were dismissed by Kyle Jamieson after lunch. David Bedingham provided good resistance with the bat and scored 87 but got little support from the other end.

“On a good surface, the batters set it up and the bowlers picked up 20 wickets. Very pleasing. We had great preparation. They compete. They are a proud nation. When you come to the Mount, it does offer that little bit more later in the Test.

“Pleasing to see Mitch Santner coming back into the team. We got better as the Test went on. As a group we were a bit better in the second innings. We would enjoy this one. Lot of focus will shift back to the next Test,” said New Zealand captain Tim Southee after the game.