Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali was involved in a massive controversy when they took on Nepal in their final group match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s stage after a record win over Nepal on June 17, 2024. Bangladesh successfully defended 106 runs against Nepal, creating a T20 World Cup record.

The Bangla Tigers won a hard-fought 21-run victory over Nepal on Monday at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, confirming their Super Eights spot. Chasing 107 for victory, Nepal were at 26/5 before a 52-run partnership between Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee restored their chances.

However, Mustafizur Rahman’s three wickets and Tanzim’s four-wicket haul shifted the contest back in Bangladesh’s favor. With 22 needed from the final over, Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets to secure the victory.

Jaker Ali consulting Bangladesh dressing room for DRS ruffles feathers amongst fans

However, during the Bangladesh innings, controversy erupted in the 14th over bowled by Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane. Sandeep Lamichhane struck Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s back leg after he attempted a tremendous swipe off a full delivery on off stump.

The umpire raised his finger to rule Tanzim out. The Bangladeshi tailback was on his way back to the dugout when non-striker Jaker Ali appeared to nod his head, gesturing toward the dressing room, and asking if they should review. He then advised Tanzim to go upstairs just as the DRS timer was about to reach zero.

Ball tracking indicated that the ball would have spun past off stump, giving Tanzim a respite. As luck would have it, Tanzim went out on the very next ball. Lamichhane rocked Tanzim’s stumps with a well-disguised googly, dismissing him for three off five balls.

Here is the video:

Is this allowed @icc? Non striker asked for assistance from the dressing room whether to take the DRS or not. 😭pic.twitter.com/7aJnl2YDMn — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) June 17, 2024

When Tanzim was out on LBW, Bangladeshi player the non-striker Jaker went to the dressing room to ask for assistance during the DRS call. How is @ICC able to permit this? Not even the umpire knows about this.even after the allotted time has passed,the third umpire is still used pic.twitter.com/wQXbRzJn5V — マ ๏Ｌｅ𝕏乛 (@VK50th) June 17, 2024

As per the ICC’s constitution, the umpire can turn down the request for a player review if he finds players seeking assistance from outside.

ICC rule stated, “If the on-field umpires believe that the captain or either batter has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review. In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.”

The ICC’s Code of Conduct also prevents a player from requesting assistance from any member off the pitch, which may result in a penalty from cricket’s governing body. If Sakib and Jaker are found guilty, both may face multiple suspension points.

The ICC has yet to publish a statement regarding the incident, and whether they would take any action against the Bangladeshi players remains to be seen.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Urges England To Get Inspired From Their Performance In Last T20 World Cup