Cricket News

  Watch: Jason Behrendorff Takes Stunning Diving Catch In Follow Through To Dismiss D'Arcy Short

Watch: Jason Behrendorff Takes Stunning Diving Catch In Follow Through To Dismiss D’Arcy Short

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 20, 2024 at 3:53 PM

Watch: Jason Behrendorff Takes Stunning Diving Catch In Follow Through To Dismiss D&#8217;Arcy Short

Jason Behrendorff, on Saturday (January 20), took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the dangerous D’Arcy Short in the ongoing Knockout clash between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL 2023/24).

Perth Scorchers skipper Aaron Hardie won the toss and opted to bowl first. Short made his intentions clear by hitting Hardie for a four in the very first over of the game. However, the left-handed batsman could not last long as Jason Behrendorff dismissed him in the very next over.

On the second ball of the second over, Jason Behrendorff bowled a shortish and angled delivery to the Strikers opener. Short tried to tuck the ball towards the on-side but ended up edging the ball. The ball still looked destined to land safely before the fast-bowler made a timely dive on his follow through and completed a brilliant catch.

Watch Jason Behrendorff’s brilliant catch:

Talking about the game, the Strikers have recovered from a poor start to post a competitive total of 155 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs. They were reeling at 48 for 4 at one stage before Jake Weatherald’s fifty steadied the ship. However, he departed even before his team could reach the 100-run mark.

Henry Thornton (28*) and David Payne (14*) then came up with useful cameos to take their team to a good total. For the Scorchers, their captain Hardie and Cooper Connolly picked up two wickets apiece. The winner of the Knockout will progress to the Challenger against the Brisbane Heat on Monday. The Strikers are on a four-game winning run and will be hoping to continue the run.

The winner of the Challenger will lock horns against the Sydney Sixers in the final on Wednesday. Earlier in the Qualifier, the Sixers beat the Heat by 39 runs to book their place in the final.

Tagged:

Big Bash League (BBL)

Jason Behrendorff

Watch: Jason Behrendorff Takes Stunning Diving Catch In Follow Through To Dismiss D’Arcy Short

Jan 20, 2024, 3:53 PM

