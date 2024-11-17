On Day 2 of the match simulation at WACA, Perth, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah put the Indian batters’ temperament and technique to the test. The Indian pacers were the center of attention that day as they had the opportunity to acclimate to the Australian conditions.

The Optus Stadium in Perth will host the teams’ first game of the series starting on November 22.

Ahead of the first Test, the India National Cricket Team is working hard. For the past several days, the squad has been engaged in the match simulation, and they are making every effort to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

The sure-shot starters in India’s XI for the first Test, Bumrah and Siraj, hammered the tight line and caused problems for the Indian batsmen, despite the surface’s predicted pace and bounce.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj trouble Indian batters

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were the stars of Day 2 of the match simulation. On a track that offered pace and bounce, the pair bowled perfect lines and lengths, challenging the Indian hitters on both the inside and outside edges.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, who are anticipated to play in the opening Test, bowled with gusto. The former removed the right-hander and hit the left-hander on pads to test the temperament of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal with the new ball.

In contrast, Siraj appeared to have improved his rhythm and confidence following a lackluster home Test season. In Australian conditions, he has a strong record, and he would be eager to build on it and lead his side to victory.

Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the batsmen who made the most impressions, despite Abhimanyu Easwaran’s continued failure. Harshit Rana, a bowler, also stole the show by troublesomely using the short ball strategy against the Indian batters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal turns leg-spinner as India seeks a second spin option in Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the opening batsman, was also observed thrashing his arm. Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of India, closely monitored the players. Who he chooses to include in the starting lineup for the first Test match against the Australia National Cricket Team in Perth will be up to him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the highlights of the second day of the India National Cricket Team’s match simulation on social media.

India will most likely be without captain Rohit Sharma for the BGT 2024-25 series opener in Perth. Rohit and his wife Ritika welcomed their second child, a baby boy on November 15. Reports have stated that Rohit has decided to spend some time with the baby and his family.

This means, Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain of the Indian team, will lead the Indian side in the first Test in Perth.

