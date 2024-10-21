South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada created history and a world record as he completed 300 Test wickets during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Rabada attained this milestone by bowling Mushfiqur Rahim with a superb inswinger.

Rabada’s first wicket of the day came at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, where he appeared to be in terrific form and took full advantage of the early morning conditions.

The 29-year-old delivered a length ball outside off stump that came in swiftly, knocking two stumps out of the ground. Mushfiqur attempted to defend the ball’s line but was too late and was bowled.

Here is the video:

Wicket number 300 for Kagiso Rabada🔥 He is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to reach the milestone with a strike rate of less than 40.😮#BANvSAonFanCode pic.twitter.com/RtUUphAwYE — FanCode (@FanCode) October 21, 2024

Mushfiqur Rahim’s wicket was Kagiso Rabada’s 300 wicket in Test cricket and he became the sixth South African bowler to achieve this feat. Rabada now has 300 Test wickets to his name in 65 Tests at an excellent average of 21.99.

Apart from Rabada, Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, and Morne Morkel are the other Proteas bowlers to take 300 or more Test wickets. Steyn leads the tally with 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95.

Rabada is now South Africa’s sixth-highest wicket-taker. Recently, the right-arm quick eclipsed Jacques Kallis as South Africa’s most wicket-taker in Tests.

Kagiso Rabada breaks Waqar Younis’ world record with his 300th Test wicket

Meanwhile, Rabada reached another milestone following this one. The 29-year-old fast bowler achieved the world’s fastest to 300 Test wickets in terms of total balls bowled.

Rabada took 11,817 balls to take 300 wickets in Tests, the fewest among all bowlers. The next greatest is Pakistan’s renowned fast bowler Waqar Younis, who needed 12,602 balls to reach 300 Test wickets.

Three South Africans are now in the top five, demonstrating the long-standing legacy of South African fast bowlers. Apart from Rabada and Waqar Younis, the other three bowlers on this list are Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, and Malcolm Marshall.

11,817 – Kagiso Rabada

12,602 – Waqar Younis

12,605 – Dale Steyn

13,672 – Allan Donald

13,728 – Malcolm Marshall

Bangladesh was bowled out for 106 runs by South Africa with Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj taking 3 wickets apiece.

