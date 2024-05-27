Kevin Pietersen took a huge dig at Ambati Rayudu for his comments and changing his attire during the recent IPL 2024 final in Chennai. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash by 8 wickets on Sunday and won the IPL title for the third time.

KKR outplayed SRH in the final, winning by eight wickets. SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first, but he quickly regretted the decision. Mitchell Starc dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, while Vaibhav Arora returned Travis Head as KKR reduced SRH to 21 for 3 during the powerplay.

SRH could not recover from those early defeats, as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. At one point, even the 100-run barrier seemed out of reach, but Cummins’ 24-run knock helped them register a respectable 113.

In response, KKR got off to a bad start as well, with Sunil Narine out for only six runs. However, Venkatesh Iyer struck a blazing fifty to propel KKR to a crushing victory. Riding on his unbeaten 52-run knock from just 26 balls, KKR chased down the total in 11 overs while losing only two wickets.

“You are a joker” – Kevin Pietersen tells Ambati Rayudu

Commentators Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden chastised Ambati Rayudu on Sunday for switching his waistcoat following the Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2024 title victory.

Rayudu, who appeared to be supporting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, was seen wearing an orange waistcoat before switching to a blue coat shortly after KKR won. Pietersen and Hayden both mocked Rayudu, with the former referring to him as a ‘joker’ on air during the post-match program.

“Thank you for bringing out the fact that he changed from orange to blue,” said host Mayanti Langer. “I’ve at least held firm. I wore it and I owned it,” said Pietersen pointing out towards his purple dress. “You are a joker, always a joker,” Pietersen further went on to say. “I am supporting both the teams. I am supporting good cricket,” responded Rayudu. After he was ragged by the former overseas cricketers, Rayudu expressed his thoughts saying, ‘They bully. Indians are not suited to work with Australians and English.’

No way Kevin Pietersen called Ambati Rayudu a Joker on live TV.#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/LYigudOhig — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 27, 2024

