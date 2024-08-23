Khurram Shahzad, Pakistan pacer, gave his team the first scalp in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh on day 3 of the match. Shahzad rattled the stumps of opposition captain Najmul Hossain Shanto with a beauty of a delivery.

Pakistan, batting first, scored an impressive 448 runs in their first innings, setting a tough mark for the visitors. In reply, Naseem Shah broke the opening partnership at 31 runs by dismissing Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan in the first session on the third day.

On Day 3, Bangladesh’s skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, replaced the departed opener, Zakir Hasan. However, in an unexpected change of events, his innings was cut short when he was dismissed cheaply after scoring 16 runs off 42 deliveries.

The incident occurred in the 27th over of Bangladesh’s innings, when Khurram Shahzad arrived to bowl his over and promptly removed the star batter of the opposition camp.

Khurram Shahzad cleans up Nazmul Shanto

Shahzad was bowling around the wicket and bowled the ball on a good length and got the ball to come in sharply. Shanto planted his front foot forward and tried to play an expansive drive towards offside. However, Shahzad’s delivery came into him sharply and took advantage of the huge gap between the bat and pad.

The ball rattled into his middle and off stump and sent the bails flying.

The stumps are rattled! ⚡ Khurram Shahzad takes his first wicket at home 🙌#PAKvBAN | #TestOnHai pic.twitter.com/bF6VNLgxL2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 23, 2024

Pakistan post 448/6d thanks to big centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel

Earlier, Pakistan was asked to bat first by Najmul Hossain Shanto after he won the toss. Pakistan lost three wickets for just 16 runs including star batter Babar Azam scoring a two-ball duck. Saud Shakeel then contributed 98 runs for the fourth wicket with Saim Ayub (56). After Ayub fell, Shakeel and Rizwan led the attack back to Bangladesh.

They counterattacked both the spinners and the pacers as Pakistan aimed for a high total, which they achieved. Rizwan and Shakeel added 240 runs for the fifth wicket with vice-captain Saud Shakeel, scoring 141 runs. Mohammad Rizwan struck 171* as Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6.

Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud each took two wickets, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan claimed one wicket apiece.

